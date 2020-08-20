If you’ve been to a Carroll football game in the last three years, chances are you’ve seen Derrick Conner making a play or two.
If you went to any Bulldog games in 2019, chances are you’ve seen Conner make a play on both sides of the ball in fact.
Not only has Conner started at linebacker since he was a freshman, the rising senior middle linebacker has been a go-to target in goal line packages, as well as Carroll’s big leg on kickoffs. To put it another way, there aren’t many hats this 6’0”, 150-pound athlete doesn’t wear at Carroll High School.
“What people don’t realize is he had as many touchdown as the other guys last year,” Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. “He brings that smash-mouth (playing style) at fullback, as he does at middle linebacker.”
Last season, Conner recorded 85 tackles and three turnovers on defense, while scoring five touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Whether it was a simple fullback dive near the goal line or a designed pass to Conner at fullback, Carroll’s linebacker showed a knack for finding the end zone.
“I love getting down there (to the goal line),” Conner said. “I love those plays. It’s been really fun playing here at Carroll. It’s fun hitting people.”
Like quarterback Antonio Hollins, Conner is a brick-layer. Washington called upon players like Hollins and Conner to turn a two-win season into a winning record overnight, and it was because of their leadership, the Bulldogs got it done. Now, after three wins in district play, usual favorites like Sterlington and Union have to circle that showdown with Carroll in the future.
“We turned it around by putting the work in,” Conner said. “We made sure everybody was at practice putting in the work every day. It was really the small things we had to pick up on. We all came together, came to the weight room, got out here and ran every day. We wanted it.”
Conner made his biggest impact in district play a season ago. He forced a fumble in a grudge match against Wossman and scored on a fullback dive against Union. With that type of production, he’ll make Carroll’s coaching staff think about getting him even more reps in the fall. And that’s something Conner encouraged.
Whatever the coaches decide, Conner will be game, though. After all, the Bulldogs made a big jump with six wins in 2019 and he’s looking to make an even bigger jump this fall, especially after publications like Geaux Preps named District 2-3A the toughest in Class 3A.
“District is the best time,” Conner said. “That’s when you get to play against your peers and your friends you text with.”
In order for the Bulldogs to make that leap in 2020, veterans like Conner and Hollins will have to continue to lead by example. And if you ask Washington, that’s almost a given based off of the past work they’ve put in.
