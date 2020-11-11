West Monroe signed what athletic director Jerry Arledge and principal Shelby Ainsworth estimated to be one of its biggest signing classes on Wednesday, as seven seniors pledged to play at the next level.
Four baseball players, two softball players and a boys basketball player each participated in West Monroe’s fall signing day ceremony.
Representing the baseball team were Josh Pearson (LSU), Lane Little (ULM), Reed Eason (LSU-E) and Logan Shurden (Southeastern), while Maddie Hayden (ULL) and Kamryn Eaton (Mississippi College) were the featured softball signees and Javion Richard (Dallas Baptist) was the solo boys basketball signee.
The coaches for each respective sport commended the signees for earning scholarships during a unique time in our country’s history. And the players that signed didn’t take their special day for granted either.
“Obviously, I didn’t think we’d be able to do this today because of COVID-19,” Hayden said. “Our school getting to do this for us, it’s really special.”
Hayden and Eaton have been major contributors for a West Monroe softball team that’s coming off of 12-2 campaign that was unceremoniously cut short last spring. Each have unfinished business in 2020, and West Monroe head softball coach Amy Daigle can’t wait to see what each does in their final act.
“Since they entered as freshmen, they have both been leaders in all facets at West Monroe High School,” Daigle said. “Maddie and Kam, since their freshmen year, have led our team in almost every offensive and defensive statistic that we keep.”
On the baseball side of signing day, West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux praised the hitting of Eason, the pitching of Little and the work ethic of Shurden. Simoneaux said Shurden was the first to report and last to leave, and texts him daily if the cages are open.
But as he reflected on his 2021 baseball signing class, Simoneaux told a story about the time the Rebels took two-of-three against Zachary on the road in 2019. On an unforgettable night. Pearson, who was a freshman at the time, came through in the clutch.
“They wanted to hit him,” said Simoneaux, describing Pearson’s second-to-last at bat. “Then Josh hits a home run off this cat. Next time up, the bases are loaded and they do hit him. He’s going to first and then they called him back when they hit him. I went up there and said, ‘Hey, I want this guy swinging the bat anyway.’ They took the run off the board, and by the time I put my elbows on the rail, Josh had hit one over about three houses. The right fielder was looking at home plate and never moved. He and the rest of these guys put Zachary away that year and got us to the state tournament.”
Peason, who signed with LSU after growing up a huge fan of the Tigers, said he remembers that night well.
“I remember my heart was pounding,” Pearson said. “It was a big situation, and when I got hit, I felt relieved. And then I heard the umpire yelling to get back there. And I think it was the next pitch, he threw me a fastball over the plate and I was ready for it.”
Pearson, who has been traveling frequently in the offseason for tournaments around the country, said he hopes to win a state championship before LSU sends him to Orlando for summer baseball.
“Then we’ll see what the draft brings,” Pearson said.
Jacob Pearson, the older brother of Josh Pearson and former Rebel, was drafted in the third round of the 2017 MLB draft.
As for the lone hooper, Javion Richard signed a $43,000 annual scholarship with Dallas Baptist despite generating interest from other schools. The reason why? He meshed with coaches and felt at home, and if you ask West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill, that goes a long way for a predominantly quiet Richard.
“Most great stories end up becoming movies,” Hill said. “Great books become movies. If Javion’s story became a movie, it would probably be a silent movie. Javion is one of the quietest young men I’ve been around, but he is a great young man. He took an official visit to Dallas Baptist, and the moment we all knew this is where he needed to go is when his grandmother told me he took that official visit and was talking to everybody he could talk to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.