On paper, the Wossman Wildcats have only two starters returning for the 2021-22 season, but make no bones about it — the Wildcats return more experience this season than they did a year ago.
“Toward the end of last season, we started having a lot of guys step up and gain confidence with the ball,” Wossman head coach Casey Jones said. “I think we have more depth this year compared to last year. The experience of Devonte Austin and Kaleb Raven helped us out a lot last year, but this year it’s very important we have multiple guys ready to play.”
As Jones mentioned, the Wildcats lost the 2021 Ouachita Citizen Boys Basketball Player of the Year in Austin, who the Wildcats leaned heavily on last year. Toward the beginning of the season, Austin could create his own offense, which gave his teammates time to grow and get more comfortable on the court. By the end of the season, players like the returning Albert Shell and Pat Williams gained valuable playing time that allowed them to fit right into what Wossman wanted to do offensively. Now they’ll be two of the veteran players that Jones will lean on in the beginning.
“I’m expecting bigger things from Pat Williams, and Albert has played a couple of years of varsity. Expecting big things from both of them. They have to improve their playmaking skills because we don’t have Devonte to just throw it to and let him create,” Jones said.
The biggest question heading into the new season will be which player steps up to run point. Through the summer, Jones rotated Shell, who is a more natural shooting guard, Cordell Payne and Daron Payne at the position.
“We still have to get better at the point guard spot,” Jones said. “But right now, we have multiple guys playing point. Unlike in the past, we knew who was going to be our point guard. Hopefully by the season starts, we’ll have our guy.”
Jones said the team didn’t go to as many camps as normal this summer, as the Wildcats were trying to remain as cautious as possible with COVID-19 concerns.
“We played in the summer league and went to Airline for a few days. We also played Bossier and got a few games in over there,” Jones said.
Jones considered the summer a success, but he acknowledged the team must make leaps in the chemistry department if the Wildcats want to head back down to the state tournament for their seventh consecutive state tournament berth.
