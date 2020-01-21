A short-handed Neville Lady Tigers squad raced past Carroll in a 45-24 victory Friday for the team’s seventh consecutive victory.
Thinking about that accomplishment put a big smile on the face of Neville head coach Lorrie Guimbellot. Because the game prior ended with a brawl with Lincoln Prep, Guimbellot and her staff took it upon themselves to suspend eight players on the roster for their involvement in the shoving match.
“There was no video of the incident, so we took it upon ourselves to suspend those players,” Guimbellot said. “We contacted the LHSAA, and I believe Lincoln Prep suspended some of their players as well. I can’t help but smile after that win because I couldn’t believe we held Carroll to 24 points.”
Neville’s seven-game win streak has the Lady Tigers climbing the ranks in Class 4A. As of Monday, Neville was No. 7 in the unofficial power rankings according to Louisiana Sportsline.
In that win against Carroll, the Lady Tigers were lead by Jajuana Briggs with 16 rebounds in the win.
“She was a beast on the boards,” Guimbellot said. “One of our issues early on was the rebounding and the silly turnovers. We ended that game with like 14 turnovers. We had nine turnovers at halftime, which has been like a quarter for us.”
Guimbellot is hoping the team is starting to gel, as the Lady Tigers look to record their fourth consecutive undefeated district season. Bastrop will get its opportunity to knock off the (12-9) Lady Tigers Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.