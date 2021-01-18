After playing one game in five weeks, the (7-3, 1-1) West Monroe girls basketball team were just happy to get back onto the court against West Ouachita Monday afternoon.
For head coach John Green, missing that much time wasn’t the worst case scenario when it comes to the hardwood. But it was pretty close.
“Missing district play and/or missing the playoffs would be the worst,” Green said. “But it was a series of unfortunate events.”
West Monroe had a couple of players test positive for COVID-19 before a contest against Airline on Dec. 10. That sidelined the team before Christmas break hit. After playing Delhi on Dec. 29, the Lady Rebels were lined up to play Neville when they received word that a Delhi player tested positive.
“We were dressed out and on the floor when they called,” Green said.
The Lady Rebels, after falling to Pineville 47-40 in their return to action last week, rebounded with a 53-41 victory against (7-6, 0-2) West Ouachita.
It hasn’t exactly been peachy for West Ouachita either. The Lady Chiefs were missing two players in the contest against the Lady Rebels, which hasn’t been uncommon for West Ouachita in Keith Smith’s first year at the school.
“Playing in our district in 5A, it was going to be tough for us with everybody, so it’s been a battle every night having girls out,” Smith said. “When you lose two here or one there, it’s a big deal for us because we don’t have a ton of depth.”
The Lady Rebels relied on Pashonnay Johnson’s scoring explosion on Monday. Johnson led all with 27 points, and hit 13-of-16 free throws in the victory. Shamiya Butler contributed eight points in the win.
For the Lady Chiefs, Jillian Peacock scored 17 points, while Alyssa Parker added eight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.