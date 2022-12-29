The third day of the Sidney Smith Invitational featured a clash of parish giants, a Ruston statement victory, a furious Calvary Baptist comeback and a cold Rebel shooting performance.
Here’s a recap of what went down at West Monroe High School Thursday evening.
Carroll 60, Ouachita 56
The Bulldogs exploded onto the scene of the Sidney Smith Invitational with a 15-2 run to start its contest against Ouachita. The run included two Ashon Scott three-pointers.
But the Lions were a due a run at some point, and it came late in the first and early into the second quarter. Jonathan Bradshaw started the run with a strong drive on the baseline to convert an and-one with 15.3 seconds remaining in the first quarter. That narrowed the deficit to 11 points entering the second.
Bradshaw continued his physical play inside with a dunk to start the second quarter, and Jordan Davis made back-to-back field goals later on to make it a 20-15 contest. Carroll’s Valdez Rogers and Jaden Williams each hit treys to lend the C-Dogs a 28-20 halftime advantage.
Bradshaw started the third quarter with a put-back on one end and a block on the other. A Damontae Thomas 3-pointer one possession later made it a three-point game. But Carroll had an answer once more. Lavion Owens scored 11 straight points to keep the Bulldogs ahead, 45-38, at the end of the third.
Thomas and Bradshaw sparked a furious fourth quarter rally for Ouachita to make it a two-point game with less than three minutes to play.
Clinging to a two-point lead, Carroll’s Rictavion Johnson banked a contested shot near the top of the key to maintain distance and give the C-Dogs valuable cushion down the stretch.
Owens led all with 21, while Thomas led the Lions with 20.
Ruston 61, Wossman 44
Casey Jones wanted the best the Sidney Smith Invitational could offer. He got it in Ruston.
The contest between the Bearcats and Wildcats featured a matchup between the No. 2 team in Non-Select Division I and the No. 1 squad in Non-Select Division II. In other words, two heavy hitters collided on the floor.
And Ruston proved worthy of its 14-1 record in the first quarter, as a 9-0 lead paced the Bearcats to a 16-11 first quarter advantage.
Ruston’s lead climbed to eight points when reigning District 2-5A Player of the Year Braylan McNeal dunked on a Wossman defender to a thunderous reception by the well-attended crowd. McNeal swatted anything and everything within his vicinity in the paint also.
Ruston kept Wossman’s offense at bay in the first half and took a 28-17 lead into halftime.
The Bearcats started hitting outside shots in the third quarter, four to be exact.
Aidan Anding, McNeal and Lontravious Dimmer hit treys on three straight possessions to help carry a 45-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
McNeal added style points late in the fourth with a rim-rattling alley oop.
Jamadrion Lillard and McNeal led the Bearcats with 16 points each in the victory.
Wossman’s Juvian Keys III led the Wildcats with 14 points.
Calvary Baptist 43, Neville 40
Calvary Baptist erased a 19-point deficit to defeat the Tigers.
The Tigers had the fastest start of the day with a 13-0 run off the jump. Daylan Robinson scored 11 of his 18 points in the quarter.
Calvary Baptist didn’t register a point until the 2:37 mark of the first quarter, and Neville took a 16-3 edge into second quarter.
The field goals became far less frequent in the second quarter. In fact, the first made shot in the quarter came from Robinson with 4:26 to go in the period. Tra’Vone Warner’s 3-pointer helped the Tigers take a 24-10 lead into the break.
After a 7-0 run, the Tigers led 31-12 early into the third quarter, but a string of turnovers allowed Calvary to claw its way back into the game. Eight straight possessions ending in turnovers aided Calvary in a 13-0 run to make it a 31-24 affair.
Elijah Swan beat the buzzer with a lay-in to give Neville a 34-27 fourth-quarter advantage.
The turnovers continued. Two quick ones in the fourth quarter proved disastrous during a 10-0 Calvary Baptist run that ultimately gave the Cavaliers their first lead of the ballgame. Calvary Baptist made its free throws down the stretch (10-of-15 for the game) to close out a tight fourth quarter.
Saint Mary’s 41, West Monroe 32
Trailing 21-12 at half, the Rebels started the third period with a 5-0 run. West Monroe drained three triples to cut into the lead. After Shunderrius Glass hit his second trey of the quarter, Jayden Jackson collected a rebound and went coast-to-coast to make a layup at the buzzer and send the Rebels into the fourth trailing, 30-25.
The Rebels went ice cold in the final frame, though. Saint Mary’s kept the door cracked with an 11-for-23 showing at the charity stripe, but the Rebels could not take advantage, going scoreless in the final three minutes of the game.
Glass led the Rebels with 12 points, while Saint Mary’s Mixon Bankston led all scorers with 15 points.
