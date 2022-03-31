Winning Class B basketball titles is nothing new for Fairview's Rylee Cloud or Jordan Crawford of Simsboro. Their teams have won the last three LHSAA Class B championships.
The senior duo now adds another major honor to their career resume. Crawford and Cloud were selected as the Outstanding Player award winners on the Class B All-State squads selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Cloud is a University of Arkansas softball signee. She was the lone returning starter for Fairview, where expectations are always high. However, Cloud and her teammates overachieved, according to head coach Kyle Jinks.
The result was a third title in a row with Cloud in a lead role averaging 26 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals per game to lead the way. Two of Cloud's teammates, Reesie Jinks and Bella Smith, also made the all-state squad.
Crawford is joined by teammates Nick Maryland and Chilaydren Newton on the LSWA squad. Crawford averaged 16 points a game and grabbed eight rebounds per outing and was a district MVP.
Oak Hill's Kaci West, who won a state championship as a player at Starks, and Lacassine's Micah Rasberry netted Coach of the Year honors.
West guided Oak Hill to the most single-season wins in school history and a first-ever appearance. West's squad rallied past Anacoco to reach the state finals for the first time in school history. Oak Hill’s Alexis Dyer also was selected for the first team.
Rasberry and Lacassine had a remarkable season. The Cardinals earned the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and reached the LHSAA tourney for the first time in many years. The Cardinals lost to eventual champion Simsboro in the semifinals.
LSWA CLASS B ALL-STATE BASKETBALL CHARTS
BOYS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jordan Crawford Simsboro 6-2 Sr. 16.0
Kenneth Montgomery Zwolle Jr 6-0 Jr. 19.0
Dustin Welch Anacoco 6-3 So. 20.0
Nick Maryland Simsboro 6-3 Sr. 16.0
Aaron Garcia Lacassine 6-0 Jr. 20.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Jamaria Clark Doyline 6-2 Jr. 31.0
Chilaydren Newton Simsboro 6-4 Jr. 18.0
Bret Jinks Fairview 5-8 Jr. 17.0
Chris Williams Choudrant 6-2 Sr. 20.0
Ethan Roberts Saline 6-3 Sr. 18.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JORDAN CRAWFORD, SIMSBORO
COACH OF THE YEAR: MICAH RASBERRY, LACASSINE
Honorable mention
Brylon Tyler, J.S. Clark; Jamaria Markray, Doyline; Jake Forbes, Holden; Steve Seamons, Forest; Gage Remedies, Florien; Tyren Thomas, Zwolle; Landon Strother, Fairview; Conner Ashford, Lacassine; Bennett Briggs, Christ Episcopal; Decorien Dixon, Country Day University Academy; Alex Kovall, Episcopal of Acadiana;
Chase Taylor, Anacoco
GIRLS
First team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Rylee Cloud, Fairview 5-5 Sr. 24.0
Alexis Dyer Oak Hill 5-10 So. 17.0
Bailey Davis Anacoco 5-10 So. 14.0
Madison Suire Hathaway 5-4 So. 17.0
Reesie Jinks Fairview 5-5 Fr. 15.0
Second team
Player School Ht. Cl Avg.
Chloey Guidry Hathaway 5-4 Sr. 21.0
Latoya Holmes Florien 5-6 Jr. 10.0
Bella Smith Fairview 5-11 Jr. 14.0
Cambree Courtney Holden 5-9 Jr. 15.0
Natalie Yancey Glenmora 5-4 So. 15.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: RYLEE CLOUD, FAIRVIEW
COACH OF THE YEAR: KACI WEST, OAK HILL
Honorable mention
Jalexia Caldwell, Castor; Kylee Portilloz, Choudrant; Cali Deal, Quitman; Ikeia Brown, Simsboro; Lexi Parker, Family Community; Maggie Walker, Stanley; Olivia Sepulvado, Zwolle; Emma Tucker, Oak Hill; Gracie Miller, Midland; Sydnie Cooley, Lacassine; Kaiya Causey, Negreet; Paige Mayo, Anacoco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.