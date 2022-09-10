Snapping streaks is becoming quite a trend for Todd Garvin’s Ouachita Lions. You could almost say they’ve developed a knack for it after Friday night’s 43-29 victory against Neville.
For the first time since 2010, Ouachita got the better of the Neville Tigers, and it comes one year after the Lions snapped a 27-game losing streak to West Monroe.
“The streak thing is for the media,” Garvin said. “My record against (Neville) is 1-1. Something I tell our team is this team is 1-0 against Neville. We’re not the same team as last year. Streaks, it doesn’t matter what happens in the past. You have to overcome all that hype, and just focus on us. I tried to relay that message this week. I thought our team did a good job of buying into that concept.”
In Friday night’s 43-29 victory, Ouachita tailback Carldell Sirmons produced a performance that had to remind Neville fans in attendance of current Nebraska running back and last year’s Ouachita Citizen Offensive Player of the Year A.J. Allen. Sirmons rushed for 263 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries in the victory. He also recorded back-to-back pass breakups late in the fourth quarter before sealing the game with an interception.
As his former teammate Jaylen Kincaid pointed out Friday night, Sirmons led Ouachita to victories against West Monroe and Neville in back-to-back seasons. With back-to-back four-touchdown performances, Sirmons is making an early case for one of the best running backs in the state.
“He’s a pretty dang good player, isn’t he?” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “He’s a good player, and they have a good football team. We just have to keep getting better each and every week.”
The LHSAA’s sudden announcement Friday afternoon, which revealed non-select brackets would trim from five to four, put into play a possibility of Neville and Ouachita meeting again in the postseason. Ouachita and Neville will compete against the biggest non-select schools in the state this postseason, and with 28 spots available for the new Non-Select Division I, urgency was immediately injected into a matchup that featured clubs that are now 1-1 early into the 2022 season. And Garvin was upfront with his team about the importance of Friday night’s contest.
“With the reclassification, our playoff going from 32 teams to 28 teams, I felt like we needed to win this ballgame. That was a lot of power points on the line tonight,” Garvin said. “I told our team, ‘Look, I wasn’t planning on saying this is a must-win ballgame. My pregame speech was going to be like, This is the last time you play Neville, but let me backtrack. You may not know what’s going on, but now it looks like Neville may be in the playoffs with us if we’re good enough to make it to the playoffs.’ (The LHSAA) tightening down and taking four teams away (from the playoff bracket), we have to win ballgames, especially in the non-district portion of our schedule.”
Add on top of that news a two-hour lightening delay, and the pressure was on for both teams to come out and perform Friday night.
And the fans that waited it out got to witness a back-and-forth battle that saw Neville and Ouachita tied, 29-29, midway through the fourth quarter. But that’s when the Lions started to separate itself. Ouachita crossed the 50 and was staring at a fourth-and-five at the Neville 40-yard line. Quarterback Zach Jackson hurried to the line and tried to draw the Tigers offsides before ultimately snapping the ball and handing it to Sirmons, who picked up nine hard-fought yards to move the chains. Two plays later, the Lions faced a third-and-long when Jackson dropped back to pass and connected with Jonathan Bradshaw on a 24-yard strike. Sirmons polished off the drive with a 10-yard score to put the Lions up, 36-29.
“I told myself every time I’m going to score on every play,” Sirmons said. “I told myself today I was going to get seven, but I only got four.”
After a penalty on the ensuing kickoff pinned the Tigers deep in their own territory, Neville turned the ball over on downs after Sirmons broke up two pass plays in a row on defense. Garvin said after the game that Sirmons has practiced at corner for situational moments like that. When the time came, the coaching staff called upon Sirmons’ services, and he obliged. After he scored on a 13-yard touchdown to put the game on ice two plays later, he corralled a game-sealing interception on the final defensive possession.
“The moment they needed me, I wanted to come in and make big plays,” Sirmons said. “I was trying to take (the interception) to the house and score five touchdowns.”
It took a few possessions for Neville and Ouachita’s offense to kick into gear, but once it did, the Lions and Tigers traded haymakers in a 22-22 first half.
After Kristian Doyle made his presence felt on an early tackle for loss for Ouachita and D’Angelo Woods, Brody Whatley and Matthew Fobbs-White swarmed Ouachita’s backs, Sirmons struck first blood with a 72-yard touchdown run in the middle of the quarter. Ouachita’s talented junior broke a tackle in the backfield, juked a defender and outran the Neville defense on the explosive run.
“Whatever the defense is giving us, we’re going to take advantage of, and he just happened to be the guy tonight,” Garvin said. “It’s because of the guys up front. Those six linemen, including that tight end, that paved the way for him to have multiple 200-yard rushing games in back-to-back weeks.”
Neville tied the contest, 7-7, when Brooks Anzalone dropped the ball in Jaden Gibson’s outstretched arms on a 24-yard strike in the end zone. The Tigers went up, 15-7, when Jaylon Nichols, who rushed for 76 yards in the first half, broke free on an 11-yard touchdown scamper. The swinging gate 2-point conversion polished off the eight-point possession.
After struggling to get the passing game going, Jackson made magic happen in the second quarter. On fourth-and-seven in Neville territory, Jackson bought time and kept his eyes downfield before hitting Chaunkiveon Lewis on a 33-yard touchdown. A penalty on the ensuing PAT attempt led to the Lions going for two, which they did successfully with a Sirmons dive to tie it.
The game had Sirmons’ stamp ultimately, but the first half belonged to Lewis. After he recorded four pass breakups — which answered a week long question going in about the Lions giving up big plays in the passing game — Lewis stole the football from a Neville ball carrier and raced 20 yards to put the Tigers up, 22-15.
The lead was short lived, though.
Kaleb Vaughn returned the ensuing kickoff, as he sprinted untouched for the end zone.
While Lewis shined in every phase for Ouachita, Whatley recorded multiple tackles for loss as he continues to emerge as a sophomore defensive lineman for the Tigers.
Unfortunately for Lewis, the second half was not as kind. Lewis muffed a punt inside the Lions on 10-yard line after the defense forced a punt.
Nichols cashed in on the turnover to put the Tigers up, 29-22, on a three-yard run on fourth-and-goal. Nichols finished with 149 rushing yards and two scores on 31 carries.
The Lions answered with an 83-yard house call by Sirmons to tie the game, 29-29.
“Our guys overcame a lot tonight. No. 1 the weather delay, and I appreciate our spectators for staying. That means a lot to us,” Garvin said. “The immediate kickoff return after we scored and then we had the muffed punt early in the ballgame. We overcome those things. It was back-and-forth, and our kids showed some maturity. Our kids grew up tonight.”
Ouachita will travel to take on Conway (Arkansas) Friday, while Neville makes a trip to Huntington. The Tigers will look to clean up mistakes in an effort to take out another big foe.
“We had way too many penalties and had a couple turnovers there. Our kids played hard. I was proud of the way they played, but when you’re a young team like we are, you can’t make those kind of mistakes,” Tannehill said.
