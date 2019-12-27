Skylar Smith scored 11 of her 23 points in the fourth quarter as Mangham held off Sterlington 54-51 to close out Friday’s session of the Sterlington Shootout.
Saturday’s girls schedule has West Ouachita vs. Lincoln Prep at 10 a.m. (auxiliary gym); Sterlington vs. Delhi at 1 p.m. (main gym), Mangham vs. Wossman at 1 p.m. (auxiliary gym); and West Ouachita vs. Bastrop at 2:30 p.m. in the main gym.
Down 43-30 early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Panthers battled back to take the lead with under three minutes to play.
With Sterlington trailing 46-37, Emma Brown scored 10 straight points on an open eight-footer, a driving layup and six straight free throws — the first two on a shooting foul and the final four off of two technical fouls. Brown’s free throw barrage put the Lady Panthers up 47-46 with 2:47 remaining.
Mangham tied the game at 47 when Alaisia Hicks made the second end of a double bonus.
Moments later, Sterlington regained the lead on Michaela Waters’ layup with 1:57 remaining.
Smith then capped an 11-point fourth quarter with seven unanswered points on a three-point play and a pair of layups to put the Lady Dragons back in front, 54-49, with 1:02 to play.
Waters’ transition layup trimmed the deficit to 54-51 with 21 seconds on the clock.
After Mangham missed two free throws with 11.7 seconds remaining, the Lady Panthers had a potential game-tying 3-pointer rattle off the front of the rim.
Mangham (5-6) led 25-23 at halftime and extended the difference to 38-29 at the end of three.
Hicks scored 18 points — 13 in the second half — to join Smith in double digits.
Brown poured in 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Waters tallied 11 for the Lady Panthers (6-10).
Delhi 53, West Ouachita 46
ULM signee Sassy McDowell turned in a 20-point effort as Delhi topped West Ouachita 53-46 Friday afternoon.
After the first quarter ended in an 11-11 stalemate, McDowell hit six points in the second frame to help the Lady Bears open up a 27-20 halftime advantage. Leading 38-32 at the end of three, Delhi outscored the Lady Chiefs 15-14 in the final frame.
Jill Peacock paced the Lady Chiefs with 13 points.
Winners of eight straight, the Lady Bears improved to 10-5. West Ouachita lost for only the second time in 19 outings.
Lincoln Prep 48, Wossman 45
Auniyah Rhome dropped in 24 points as Lincoln Prep edged Wossman.
Christina Ross crashed the offensive glass on a missed free throw to put the Lady Panthers ahead to stay, 43-42, with 1:05 left.
Rhome buried a 14-foot turnaround and sank both ends of a one-and-one on Lincoln Prep’s next two possessions to make it 47-42 with 11.5 seconds remaining.
Zaria Singleton’s 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left closed the gap to 47-45, but the Lady Wildcats were unable to come up with a steal on the inbounds play.
Alexander was joined in double figures by Alexis Foster with 10 points for Lincoln Prep (8-4).
For Wossman (5-9) , Singleton tossed in 13 points and Tania Henderson had 11.
Sterlington 38, Bastrop 31
Emma Brown and Jamye Broadway combined for 28 points as the Lady Panthers raced to a 12-0 lead and withstood a late Bastrop rally in the early game.
Sterlington led 11-0 at the end of the first quarter and 19-10 at the midway point. Bastrop closed the gap to 25-22 by the end of the third quarter.
Up 28-24, Sterlington reeled off six unanswered points on two free throws and a bucket from the paint by Brown, and MacKenzie Gray’s layup.
Ziera Sutton’s 3-pointer brought Bastrop within 36-30, but Michaela Waters set up Gray underneath to make it 38-30 with 58 seconds to play.
Brown totaled 16 points on 4-of-4 free throw shooting, and Jamye Broadway went 6-of-6 from the line to finish with 12.
Jemise Rabun was higher scorer for the Lady Rams (5-5) with 10.
Sterlington converted 14-of-21 (66.7 percent) free throws while the Lady Rams made just 6-of-24 (25 percent).
