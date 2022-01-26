The Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles are currently the No. 1 team in Division IV with a 24-2 overall record. The Lady Eagles are coming off of their first state championship in girls hoops, and if you add the past three seasons all together, OCS has stacked an astonishing 88-5 record.
Given those stats, the Lady Eagles should be favored in any Division IV matchup, but there’s an argument to be made that No. 3 (21-1) Cedar Creek could be favored in the highly anticipated showdown with the Lady Eagles on Tuesday. Why? Well, believe it or not, the Lady Eagles have a somewhat disturbing trend in 2022.
OCS is winning, sure, but all too often, the Lady Eagles are either tied or trailing toward the end of the first quarter.
Could Cedar Creek be catching OCS at the right time?
“I don’t know what it is,” OCS head coach Stan Humphries said. “I’ve got to figure out as a coach why that is and what I need to change. We just start a little slow for some reason. We’ll pick it up in the middle of the second quarter, and then we’ll have our normal whatever at the end of the game.”
The same pattern transpired in a 59-32 victory against 5A’s West Ouachita Tuesday night. The Lady Eagles were tied toward the end of the first quarter with the Lady Chiefs before going up by eight points at halftime.
Avery Hopkins scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter, as the Lady Eagles started to pull away from their 5A foe.
While it’s certainly not a good thing to start slow, West Ouachita’s ability to win games by double digits (22 of 24 victories) showcases the Lady Eagles’ depth, conditioning and ability to wear on opponents.
“I think that has a lot to do with it,” Humphries said. “The reason we have success is over the period of time, the press or intensity of our defense wears on people over the long haul.”
Humphries gave credit to West Ouachita for the fast start, as well. He commended West Ouachita’s intensity, but he also understands the Lady Eagles have to get out of the bad habit of starting slow. And the sooner OCS does so, the better…
With a Top 3 matchup against Cedar Creek awaiting the Lady Eagles, the pressure will be on OCS to defend home-court advantage for a 6 p.m. tip Tuesday night.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.