One challenge stood above the rest for Amy Daigle's softball team: “Be the story.”
Being the story had nothing to do with chasing notoriety or becoming the talk of Northeast Louisiana with dominant performances that would become the theme of the 2021 season. No, for The Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 Softball Coach of the Year, “Be the Story” signified a lifestyle, which served as a loving tribute to a friend who lost her life to a rare form of cancer. The challenge to West Monroe softball players was to persevere through adversity and pay attention to those special characters that make appearances throughout your story, like Daigle's friend, Kim Watson Hughes, did before she passed in 2019.
Approximately two months before Hughes’ death, Daigle vividly recalled laughing and crying during a visit with Hughes at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. That was when Hughes shared those three words with her.
“It was a day that changed my life forever,” Daigle said. “Her words to me were, ‘Be the story in everything you do, Amy. Be the difference in as many lives as you can.’ In the days and weeks to come, Kim exemplified that to me. When we talked, I felt she encouraged me more than I encouraged her.”
What started as West Monroe’s theme for the 2020 season carried over to the 2021 season after the pandemic shut down all LHSAA spring seasons a year ago. West Monroe was the surprise team of 2020, as the Lady Rebels recorded a 12-2 start. But how would the Lady Rebels follow that hot start in 2021? How would West Monroe handle the target on its back this season? Pretty well it turns out, as the Lady Rebels recorded a 30-3 2021 campaign.
Obviously “being the story” has a much bigger meaning, but over the course of the 2021 softball season, the Lady Rebels became the hot topic in the area. Heck, conversations about whether or not this is the greatest lineup in school history occurred, which Daigle shot down during the regular season. At the time, Daigle acknowledged the evolution of the sport and how comparing a team from the 1990s to a team in the 2020s isn’t exactly an apples to apples comparison.
What made the conversation worth having, though, was the depth of West Monroe’s lineup in 2021.
“At every point this season, we saw different parts of our lineup step up,” Daigle said. “One game it might be the top three, another it might be the middle or bottom. Whenever it needed to be done, somebody stepped up and did it. There are times in the past when runners were on base, you’re like, ‘Gah, you’re down at the bottom of the order.’ I never had that feeling this year. I always felt like something good was about to happen.”
The numbers speak for itself. The Lady Rebels’ 84 home runs this season is the most Daigle has seen of any team she’s been associated with at West Monroe. The team’s batting average this season was .404, and four Lady Rebels hit 15 or more home runs this season.
That offensive production set the pace for a season where the Lady Rebels won 23 of their games by double-digits en route to securing the school’s first semifinal appearance since 1999. What shouldn't come as a surprise is West Monroe’s 30 wins was the most since 1999 also.
The accolades were numerous. Daigle also captured her 500th career victory as head coach during the season too.
As you could imagine, the offensive numbers made for an excruciating selection process at West Monroe’s annual softball banquet.
“I made the comment that the normal types of awards, how can you pick? So we had to do some things different,” Daigle said. “We had so many big numbers, but it was a lot of fun. There were a lot of deserving kids. We got to spread it out and let everybody know they were a part of a record-setting year.”
West Monroe ripped off a perfect district record and even defeated Natchitoches Central, 17-0, in the quarterfinals before earning a chance to avenge an early season loss to Airline in the quarterfinals. And though the Lady Rebels fell short, 2-1, Daigle is proud of the strides her club made over the last few seasons. And who knows? With all but two players returning next season, perhaps the 2021 club poked a hole in a state championship barrier that the 2022 club is destined to break through.
“You had the surprise element of 2020 and then you had to come back after a tumultuous year and jump right back into it. They picked up right where they left off, and it speaks volumes about them,” Daigle said. ‘Their work ethic… Their drive… They proved that, ‘Hey, this wasn’t a fluke. We can attain these goals.’ This group that is coming back is as determined as ever (to win that state championship).”
Success breed success, and that has Daigle excited for the future. But above all, Daigle is happy her team answered the call. When Kaylee Cooley hit her first career home run in the Polar Bear Classic against Natchitoches Central, her teammates exhibited a raw, visceral excitement as if they were the ones who swung the bat. And when Karli Sellers hit the walk-off home run to beat No. 1 St. Amant, the image of the team waiting to celebrate with Sellers at home was, in a way, a direct answer to Daigle’s challenge.
“If you help enough people get what they want in life, you can have what you want,” Daigle said. “For me, that’s it. To have that joy and excitement for their teammates, that’s unbeatable. That’s being the story.”
