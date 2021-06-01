Unproven. That was the sentiment of fans, players and coaches regarding West Monroe High School softball’s program entering the 2021 season.
Was a 12-2 start to 2020 the precursor for bigger and better things? Was it a flash in the pan?
Call it a chip on her shoulder if you want, but Maddie Nichols had a point to prove for the 2021 softball season.
“Our team came out really looking prove how good we are,” Nichols said.
The Lady Rebels’ message reached Northeast Louisiana softball fans rather quickly. After a 4-1 loss to Airline in the season opener, the Lady Rebels ripped off 13 straight wins, where West Monroe averaged 14.5 runs per contest.
Because of the runs that were being scored, West Monroe’s bats became the topic of conversation. But West Monroe’s junior pitcher quietly pieced together four no-hitters, six one-hitters and 15 shutouts over the course of a season where the Lady Rebels captured the coveted No. 1 seed in Class 5A. Point proven.
Of course, in a season like that, there are many great moments to choose from for The Ouachita Citizen's 2021 Softball Pitcher of the Year. But West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle thought her junior’s struggles against Barbe, the eventual Class 5A State Champion, was the most significant point of the season for Nichols. The ULM commit gave up five runs in the seventh inning of a 9-4 loss to the Bucs on March 19.
“She probably learned a little about herself in that last inning,” Daigle said. “I think it was a challenge for her individually. Like, ‘Hey, I need to get better.’ She certainly showed us that against St. Amant.”
Ask any West Monroe player on the roster, and they’ll likely tell you the same thing — it didn’t get much better than beating then No. 1 St. Amant with a walk-off win in extra innings. In a game that featured two teams with a combined 38-4 record at the time, Nichols held St. Amant to two runs on three hits and two walks. She also recorded 14 strikeouts in a game that saw Karli Sellers hit a two-run homer in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie. That win gave Nichols and her teammates a newfound confidence.
“When we beat St. Amant, we played our game and stuck it to them,” Nichols said. “That was the point we were trying to prove. We felt like last year we would have made it pretty far if the season wouldn’t have gotten canceled.”
Nichols was more than just a pitcher in 2021. With so much talk centered around the West Monroe lineup, Nichols certainly contributed to the hype and praise that was generated over the 2021 season. She was one of four Lady Rebels to hit 15 or more home runs this past season. In fact, she led the team with 19 homers.
But as West Monroe claimed the No. 1 seed and made its playoff push, Nichols’ efforts inside the circle became the focal point. Nichols allowed just two hits combined in the first three rounds of the playoffs before the semifinal game against Airline, where she allowed five total.
In West Monroe’s opening round victory against Slidell, Nichols recorded 17 strikeouts. Nichols followed that performance with a 12-strikeout performance in a 4-0 victory against Benton in the second round.
“She had all those strikeouts against Slidell and then basically did the same thing in the next game,” Daigle said. “Then when she showed up in Natchitoches, she was lights out.”
Nichols held Natchitoches Central hitless in a 17-0 quarterfinal game that West Monroe desperately wanted to “leave their mark" in. That was the message from Daigle to her team before the game, and Nichols and her teammates showed early on that they heard her loud and clear.
“We came out ready to play,” Nichols said. “We wanted to show them what West Monroe was all about.”
The win saw the Lady Rebels claim their first semifinal appearance since 1999.
The Lady Rebels’ season ended in a 2-1 loss against Airline in a semifinal clash that featured Nichols going toe-to-toe with LSU commit Raelin Chaffin. Nichols struck out nine in semifinal loss.
“She only gave up two runs against Airline,” Daigle said. “She pitched against Airline better than the outcome was. She was just up against another great pitcher.”
Nichols’ season ended with a 27-3 record with a 1.55 ERA and a 5.1 strikeout-to-walks ratio in 162.2 innings pitched. Shortly after her loss, West Monroe's junior ace started calling and texting Daigle to see when she could pitch again. Once again, Nichols feels like she has more to prove.
“Even though we didn’t win it all, I was proud of our team as a whole,” Nichols said. “We proved a point to a lot of people that didn’t think we’d make it that far. All of us juniors are ready to come back next year and win it all. I feel like this year set up the foundation for that.”
