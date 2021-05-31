Jenna McKee would text Maddie Hayden all the time.
“What time is the game?”
McKee, who graduated last year after having her senior year end during the pandemic, was in some ways living her senior season through a close friend.
“She came to a lot of the games. She was just like, ‘Man, I wish I was on the team this year,’” Hayden said. “It was hard for them not getting to experience the things that this team accomplished. She just kept telling me to, ‘Enjoy it.’”
Hayden said she had no doubt how the 2020 season would have ended. In her mind, it would have culminated similarly to this season: with a state tournament berth down in Sulphur. To miss that opportunity with a friend stung for the West Monroe infielder, but it also lit a fire under Hayden for the 2021 season.
Being one of two seniors on the 2021 team, The Ouachita Citizen’s 2021 Softball Player of the Year knew time was of the essence for a multitude of reasons. This was Hayden's last opportunity to suit up in a Lady Rebel uniform, and she learned through McKee’s experience, it can all go away in a matter of an instance.
So Hayden put her best foot forward, and really never looked back. No longer just a speedster on the base path as the Lady Rebels’ leadoff batter, Hayden had evolved into a player that could threaten with her speed, power and overall hitting ability.
Hayden led the team in batting average (.519) and stolen bases (24). She was also tied for third on the team for home runs (15).
When the University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee sits back and reflects on the season, it was her big bat that made the difference.
“I feel like I brought more power this year,” Hayden said. “In my past years, I hit two home runs each season. And so I wanted to come back stronger. I started hitting home runs and that helped us at leadoff. I did more weights after school, and you could definitely tell. With my swing, it felt more powerful.”
Hayden even hit multiple homers in one game this season, like when the Lady Rebels defeated West Ouachita, 5-3.
West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle acknowledged that was the biggest improvement Hayden made to her game as a softball player. But for Daigle, speed will always be the thing that separated Hayden from the pack.
“Our offensive numbers are very competitive, so you look for that intangible, and for me, it’s her base running,” Daigle said. “I don’t know what the percentage is but when she gets on base, her chances of scoring are very good. And she just puts so much pressure on defenses. Sometimes you don’t even have to put the ball in play and she’s at third base.”
Daigle said she saw opposing coaches regret instantaneously any time Hayden reached base, as it forced the defense to tighten up. The mistakes typically followed.
Hayden was one of the many pivotal cogs in a West Monroe lineup that produced 84 home runs and featured five batters that hit .400 or above during the season.
And though there were thrilling victories, like the walk-off against St. Amant in the middle of the year, the season was dominated by double-digit victories (23). One of those victories, though, stood out above the rest for Hayden. After West Monroe was redirected in the quarterfinals as the No. 1 seed to a different playing site at the last minute, the drama surrounding the game frustrated players and coaches to the point of Daigle making sure her team “left their mark” in the quarterfinal contest.
The minute the team got on the bus, Daigle and her assistants knew. It was going to be a good day.
“The other team was talking a little bit, and our team is very competitive," Hayden said. "So we said before the game, let them talk and we’ll just play our game.”
The Lady Rebels punched their state tournament ticket with a 17-0 victory against Natchitoches Central. Hayden homered in the win, and the Lady Rebels compiled 17 hits in the runaway victory.
Unfortunately for the Lady Rebels, the state tournament did not go as planned. West Monroe ran into a friend of Hayden’s, Airline pitcher Raelin Chaffin, in the Class 5A State semifinals. Chaffin held the Lady Rebels to no runs through five innings played, but Hayden would face Chaffin one more time in her final at bat of her career. Hayden left her mark.
“We were down, 1-0,” Hayden said. “It could possibly be my last at bat of my high school career. I ended up hitting a home run, and when I saw my teammates going crazy because we were back in it, that was one of my favorite moments.”
Airline ultimately scored the game-winning run in the seventh inning to end Hayden’s journey as a Lady Rebel. But the accomplishments won’t be forgotten, especially if the success she and her teammates had generates future success. That’s what Daigle is hoping for, as seniors Hayden and Kamryn Eaton set a standard that others will have to follow.
“They’ve gotten a little taste of it,” Daigle said. “For me, I can’t just have one chocolate chip cookie. I’ve got to have two. They’ll keep digging into that cookie jar before they reach that ultimate goal.”
