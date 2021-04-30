The Sterlington Lady Panthers' season came to an end Friday afternoon when Jena came out on top of a 6-4 semifinal clash.
The Lady Giants held off a late Lady Panther rally, as Sterlington made a run at Jena's 6-1 lead in the sixth inning. Hope Tucker drove in a couple of runs, as Jena saw its 6-1 lead shrink to a two-run advantage.
Jena ultimately shut the door on Sterlington's late rally. Katie Haynes led the team with a 2-for-4 day at the plate, while also striking out seven in six innings pitched.
Claiborne Christian 11, University Academy 4
Where one comeback failed, another one was executed perfectly by another area team.
Down 3-0, Claiborne Christian came back to beat University Academy, 11-4, in a semifinal matchup.
Allie Wainwright was 4-for-5 and doubled in the victory, while Annacate Miller held University to just one earned run on five hits and six walks in the victory.
No. 2 Claiborne Christian will play No. 1 Northside Christian in the Division V State Championship
