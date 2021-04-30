West Monroe and Neville each saw their softball seasons end in the semifinals Friday afternoon in Sulphur.
The Lady Rebels fell in a pitcher's duel to Airline, 2-1, while North DeSoto squeezed past Neville, 3-2.
West Monroe trailed 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning before Maddie Hayden's solo homer tied the game. LSU commit Raelin Chaffin hit the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and closed the door from inside the circle for Airline's victory.
Chaffin held West Monroe's offense at bay with 14 strikeouts. Hayden was 2-for-3 for the Lady Rebels, and Maddie Nichols struck out nine in the loss.
In Neville's one-run loss, the Lady Tigers tied the game, 2-2, in the third inning on Kaitlyn "KK" Worsham's two-run single. Worsham had 14 RBIs in the last three postseason games combined.
Elle Carter was 3-for-4 for the Lady Tigers in the loss.
Addie Nickelson allowed three runs on five hits and three walks in the loss.
