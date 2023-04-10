The lay of the land in postseason play shifts frequently, but the teams at the top remain a constant.
For Ouachita Parish, familiar names eye first-round byes in the softball playoffs, which equates to six teams in each division on the Non-Select side and eight on the select side.
The teams that are in contention in the final week of the regular season are No. 5 West Monroe (Non-Select Division I), No. 8 West Ouachita (Non-Select Division I), No. 1 Sterlington (Non-Select Division III) and No. 3 St. Frederick (Select Division IV).
Claiborne Christian, with its 20-4 overall record, will be at the top of the mountain in Select Division V with the No. 1 seed. Only eight teams make the playoffs in that division.
The playoff pairings will be announced on Thursday.
Fresh off of a hard-fought 4-3 loss to softball power North DeSoto (29-2), the Lady Rebels (21-9) feel as though they’re playing some of their best softball of the season down the stretch.
“That game had the atmosphere of a playoff game,” West Monroe head coach Amy Daigle said. “It was a great experience on the road at this time of the year. The game could have gone either way. We had our opportunities and we just couldn’t make it happen, but you learn and you grow.”
West Monroe feels it has three different arms in Macy Funderburk, Macy Nordstrom and Allie Chrislip that are capable of winning postseason games, and Daigle believes West Monroe’s lineup has progressed all season long.
“I think we’ve learned throughout the year that our lineup is strong,” Daigle said. “We have also found that our entire nine batters at any point at time can be very productive. That was one of our strengths last year. We have grown to be nine tough outs this year.”
Daigle felt District 2-5A helped prepare her club for the playoffs too, as the Lady Rebels, Alexandria Senior High, Pineville and West Ouachita each have recorded 20-win regular seasons.
The Lady Chiefs (20-8) have some work to do to grab a coveted top six seed, but West Ouachita will host an opening round contest regardless. The Lady Chiefs were approximately 0.6 points behind No. 6 Northshore on Monday.
Neville (11-14) remains playoff eligible at No. 23.
In Non-Select Division III, Sterlington is looking to make a push for the gold.
The Lady Panthers have made state tournament appearances the last two postseasons, but as the top seed, Sterlington is aiming for the top prize this time around. And Sterlington head coach Jennifer Hickman knows her team has to start playing better to lay claim to best in the state.
Though Sterlington (26-5) has beaten Cedar Creek, Neville and Pineville in its last three ballgames, the Lady Panthers waited too late to turn it on against Cedar Creek and Pineville. Hickman doesn't want to see that become a trend.
“I think we’re struggling compared to the way we started this season. We’re still getting the job done, but we waited until the seventh inning to win the Cedar Creek and Pineville games,” Hickman said. “We’re not going to always be able to get that push right there in the seventh. We have to put pressure on teams from the start.”
Where Sterlington’s bats may have struggled to be consistent as of late, the plays being made in the field remain a constant. The Lady Panthers have produced one memorable defensive play after the next this season, and Hickman hopes Sterlington fans see even more of that in the postseason.
“We’ve made a lot of ESPN Top 10 caliber plays, and I told them that’s what it’s going to take for us to win it all,” Hickman said. “We’ve had girls giving up their bodies and themselves for the team, and we’ve got to continue to do that. We also have hit one through nine. We can’t have any hole in the lineup anywhere.”
In Select Division IV, St. Frederick is holding on tight to that No. 3 seed with an 18-8 overall record. Not too far behind is No. 13 Ouachita Christian (16-5), which is all but guaranteed to host an opening round playoff game.
Like St. Frederick, OCS has had a strong youth movement as of late. The Lady Eagles have dropped five in a row, but eighth grader Ava West continues to turn heads with 11 home runs at the plate this season.
“I’ve never really seen anything like that,” OCS head coach Daniel Kirkendall said. “She’s unbelievable. She has refined her skillset in a year. She was hitting like .325 last year and now she’s hitting .475. She has 43 hits and only 18 of them are singles. She’s only struck out five times.”
OCS could potentially host a team like No. 22 River Oaks (11-8) should the seedings play out just right.
