When last year’s semifinalists collided at Neville High School in the second round of this year's high school baseball playoffs, few expected No. 15 South Terrebonne to eliminate the No. 2 Tigers in a two-game sweep.
But unfortunately for Neville fans, that's exactly what happened. The Tigers fell to South Terrebonne 8-1 in Game 1 on Friday before ultimately dropping the second game, 7-4, Saturday. Just like that the Tigers’ championship dreams were over.
“I’m sure they’re disappointed. We’re all disappointed,” Neville head coach Paul Guerriero said. “What we did the last two days is nothing like what we’ve done all year long. It’s just not a lot to say about it. We didn’t hit well. We didn’t run the bases well. We didn’t pitch straight. We didn’t play good defense. No answer for it.”
In a must-win contest, Neville led 2-0 after the first inning against South Terrebonne, but trailed 4-2 after the third inning Saturday. Zeb Ruddell hit a solo homer in the fourth and after South Terrebonne tacked on three more in the bottom half of the inning, the LSU signee hit an RBI double to keep the Tigers within range. But Neville ultimately failed to piece together the hits needed to rally. Ruddell and Brennan Surles combined for the Tigers' four hits in the contest.
Ruddell flew out in the seventh for the final out.
“We knew if we could have had better at bats with the five guys in front of (Ruddell), we could have gotten that pitcher out in the sixth inning and had a fresh inning with a new guy. I was hoping to do that, but we just kept having bad at bats and (South Terrebonne's Christian Arceneux) was able to survive,” Guerriero said.
The Tigers finished the season with a 27-9 record.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
