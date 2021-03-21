From scoreboard operators to fans and coaches alike at Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field, there was one resounding opinion about Ouachita Christian’s Kade Woods by the end of Friday night: “That kid can pitch.”
West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux praised Woods’ performance where he held the Rebels hitless and struck out nine of the 12 batters he saw. West Monroe assistant coaches went even further in their compliments of Woods.
“I’ve been doing this baseball thing for a long time. Kade Woods is the best high school guy I’ve seen maybe ever,” West Monroe pitching coach Brent Achord said. “He’s SEC ready now.”
The Alabama signee touched 94 m.p.h on the radar gun as he worked his way through the West Monroe lineup in a 5-0 victory. As he typically does, Woods knew from the first moment he threw his first warm-up pitch that it was going to be a good day.
“The atmosphere really pumped me up,” Woods said. “The student section is a little crazy, but I feed off of that stuff. I woke up that morning just thinking, ‘Yeah we’re about to win this game…’ That (win) was a big confidence boost right there, especially knowing these guys can hit and that’s a crazy good ball club. I definitely wanted to prove something. The win against West Monroe got our confidence up.”
OCS head coach John Parker has seen a gem or two out of Woods before, so he wasn't surprised to see his star pitcher thrive on the mound. Having said that, Parker thought Woods' location was terrific for all three pitches.
"Fastball, changeup, slider, whatever, he was consistently throwing them for strikes," Parker said.
Woods was also excellent at the plate. Connor Mulhern got things started with a leadoff homer to put the Eagles on top 1-0, but Woods blew the game open with a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning. OCS’ ace pitcher did it all over the weekend, as he was 5-for-10 against District 2-5A competition. The Eagles fell in an 8-4 Thursday afternoon contest against Ruston before beating Ouachita, 3-1, and West Monroe, 5-0. Going 2-1 against three solid 5A clubs was an emphatic answer to Parker’s challenge earlier in the week.
“Our kids, they responded well,” Parker said. “At practice on Tuesday after the Sterlington loss, we talked to the kids about taking pride in having that ‘Eagles’ across their chest. Just because we’re OCS, we’re still going to get a lot of No. 1 guys pitching to us. We faced Sterlington’s No. 1 (Brandon Brewer), Ouachita’s (Zach Shaw), Teurlings Catholic's (Ben Tate) and West Monroe’s (Lane Little). We told our guys to take pride in that and look forward to those challenges, and they did.”
Woods pitched four innings against West Monroe before arm soreness led to Parker deciding to shake it up with Cal Idom, who throws mostly off-speed stuff. That strategy resulted in just two hits for West Monroe on a tough night at the plate.
“We learned last year, in the few games we’ve played, that Cal relieving Kade is really effective against a high school hitter,” Parker said. “It’s hard for a high school hitter to time up a 92 m.p.h. fastball for four innings and then try to square up a 70 or 72 m.p.h fastball.”
Woods was one of multiple impressive outings on the mound this past weekend. Aiden Harris threw his first complete game of the season against Ouachita, where Harris struck out 13 batters and allowed only one run on three hits and three walks.
“That was tremendous,” Parker said. “For him to do that, especially after us coming off a loss… He had a dominant performance.”
The Eagles will face another District 2-5A opponent in West Ouachita Monday. Though smaller in size, the Eagles won’t lack any confidence in yet another 5A/1A showdown.
“I told our guys, ‘Hey, let’s go win District 2-5A,’” Parker said.
