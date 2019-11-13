St. Frederick is tasked with doing something no one has yet to do this season — slowing down the Calvary Baptist juggernaut. Starting time for the Division IV first round playoff game is 7 p.m. Friday in Shreveport. St. Fred (6-4) is the No. 13 seed while the 10-0 Cavaliers come in at No. 4.
Calvary has outscored its opposition 536-75 with its only test coming in a 37-25 Week 4 win over Class 5A C.E. Byrd.
“I think they are the favorite in our division to win the state championship,” St. Fred coach Andy Robinson said. “Calvary is a terrific team, but to get there, you have to play teams like this. There are only 16 teams in our bracket, so you play a high-quality team in the first round. Our side of the bracket with Vermilion, OCS and Calvary is a tough bracket, and I think it would be a tough bracket from 1A to 3A.
“It’s a big challenge, but our guys are excited about the opportunity to play against some talented football players Friday night.”
Calvary, which dropped from Division III to D-IV this season, has a seasoned squad with numerous three and four-year starters.
Offensively, it all starts with quarterback Cade Hart, who has completed 107-of-147 passes (72.8 percent) for 2,406 yards and 33 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback just surpassed 10,000 yards passing for his career,” Robinson said. “You don’t do that without being a really good football player. He’s good at buying time, and he has a strong arm. Their offensive line does a great job of protecting him, and their receivers do a good job of getting open in space.”
Mason Woodie (27 receptions, 577 yards, 5 touchdowns) and Kyelor Coburn (19-503-8) head up a deep receiving corps.
Running back Isaiah Brown, who averages 10.9 yards per carry, is a threat from anywhere on the field.
“Their running back deserves as much credit as anybody,” Robinson said of Brown. “He’s really efficient, and they do a good job of getting him the ball in space. They do a good job of executing their offense.”
During the regular season, Brown accounted for 1,680 all-purpose yards (799 rushing, 457 receiving, 424 kick returns) and 30 touchdowns (20 rushing, 10 receiving). He has also contributed 23 tackles and four interceptions on the defensive side.
A pair of Division I commits, cornerbacks Eric Reed (Ole Miss) and Tanner Hooker (Kansas) headline the Cavaliers’ defense. Reed (20 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles) is ranked as the No. 4 player in the state by scout.com, while Hooker (16 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions) is ranked No. 35.
Among Calvary’s other defensive mainstays are free safety Cameron Thomas (51 tackles, 8 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles), linebacker Dustin Lang (40 tackles, 10 TFL, 2 sacks) and end Denham Smith (32 tackles, 14 TFL, 6 sacks).
“They have two D-1 cornerbacks, a great defensive line, and their linebacker corps is really solid,” Robinson said. “What more could you want on defense?”
Running back Nelson Sparks (129 carries, 859 yards, 9 TDs) is the focal point of the Warriors’ offensive attack, along with quarterback Alex Rightsell and wide receiver Pat Johnson.
Rightsell has passed for 806 yards and 13 touchdowns, while rushing for 235 yards and a pair of scores.
Johnson has 18 receptions for 333 yards for six TDs, while averaging 18.5 yards per catch.
Tackle Denterrius McHenry, linebacker Beau Bennett and safety Will Ellender are the heart and soul of the defense.
The St. Fred-Calvary winner will be paired against the No. 12 Sacred Heart-No. 5 Ouachita Christian winner in the quarterfinals.
