The St. Frederick baseball team is building momentum.
The Warriors have recorded 54 combined runs in their last four outings. And St. Frederick has won in a variety of ways during its four-game win streak that’s featured a 20-run win and a walk-off victory.
After William Patrick’s four-RBI day in the Warriors’ 19-1 victory against Delta Charter, the talented freshman followed up that performance with a walk-off RBI single in St. Frederick’s 3-2 victory against Claiborne Christian in the eighth inning Thursday.
“He got the ball up the middle and Davis Dansby beat the throw home,” St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. “Despite whatever Claiborne Christian’s record is (0-5), they’re playing better, and (Logan) Wedrall threw well against us.”
Wedrall and Garrett Taylor dueled it out on the mound in the 3-2 victory. Eli Carr ultimately got the win after Taylor struck out 11 in 6.2 innings pitched.
“We hope that win jump starts us,” Rushworth said on Thursday.
Consider that wish fulfilled, as the Warriors followed with back-to-back lopsided victories Friday.
Thomas Marsala recorded an 8-RBI day, which included two homers, in a 22-2 win against Winnfield.
And Marsala, Brennan McCarthy and Aiden Melina each doubled in a 10-3 victory against Caldwell, which improved the Warriors to 8-3 on the year.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
