It’s been more than a decade since the (21-7) St. Frederick baseball team has won a district championship, but that feat no longer eludes the Warriors baseball team.
St. Frederick captured that elusive title Friday night with a 16-0 victory against Delhi to claim the school’s first district title in baseball since 2011.
“For our school, it’s a big deal,” St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. “Just to outright win the district is a big accomplishment. It’s one of the phases we talk about. This is the first time in a long time we’ve gotten 20 wins, now a district title and hopefully we’ll host a home playoff game. This is about building a culture here.”
The No. 7 Warriors scored 11 runs in the second inning of Friday's victory on just six hits and five Delhi errors. James Maryonne homered in the victory. The win allowed St. Frederick to finish a perfect 6-0 in district play.
While St. Frederick veteran catcher Thomas Marsala leads the team in all offensive categories, youngsters like freshmen William Patrick, Eli Carr and Aiden Melna aren’t too far behind in terms of production.
“Thomas is leading us and Carr is right there too, but then you have Aiden Melna coming on strong the last half of the year,” Rushworth said.
Rushworth was quick to point out the team’s success overall is dependent on every player buying into playing small ball, as pitchers like Garrett Taylor dominate from the mound and the Warriors play complimentary defense behind them.
“We play a lot of small ball. It’s more of a team concept,” Rushworth said. “That’s been the big difference too. We’ve resorted to different things during the game, and while some of our averages might not be great, you can look up our runners in scoring position average (RISP) and we have several guys hitting .400. Two-out hits have been big for us this year.”
As with most sports, winning has brought more patrons to the ballpark to see the Warriors success. That’s something St. Frederick hopes to see more of in the future.
“Winning gets people out,” Rushworth said. “I think people want to come watch this team play because they’re an exciting group. I think that’s a tribute to the kids. I’m proud of them.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
