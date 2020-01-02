The St. Frederick Warriors enter 2020 with a 14-1 record that’s seated the boys basketball team 10th in the Div. IV unofficial power rankings.
If St. Frederick can build off of its undefeated non-district record and climb to No. 8, the Warriors would gain a bye in the first round. That would serve as another nice building block for Terry Waldrop’s Warriors.
“I want to play in games that matter in February,” St. Frederick’s head coach said. “That’s the goal. I said that since I got here at St. Frederick.”
Admittedly, it’s far too early to look ahead, especially playing in a district that boasts the likes of Tensas and Delhi. Delhi already holds a hard-fought victory against the Warriors. But St. Frederick had the chance to win it near the end.
Coming off of a season where the No. 19 Warriors defeated No. 13 Sacred Heart in the first round before Hamilton Christian eliminated St. Frederick in the second round, Waldrop’s Warriors have hit the ground running in his third year as head coach.
“They’re now familiar with what we do,” Waldrop said. “We’ve got kids who have grown up some, and Denterrius McHenry is a huge factor.”
The addition of McHenry has given the Warriors a valuable post presence. McHenry, who was an All-Parish selection as a senior defensive lineman that transferred to the Warriors from Bastrop, has the size and strength needed to muscle the opposition around down low while also possessing a sweet stroke.
“We simply have not had a presence like that since I’ve been here at St. Frederick,” Waldrop said. “A guy that can physically post up and shoot is huge in Class 1A.”
McHenry has averaged a double-double so far with the Warriors, but he’s far from a one-man show. Senior Pat Johnson and junior Seth Brown have been staples in Waldrop’s program over the years, and have provided big performances on the court in St. Frederick’s fast start to the season. Their familiarity with the program paid dividends considering most players made the transition from football to basketball.
“I encourage all players to play football if they want to, so we had all but three guys come over from football,” Waldrop said. “We took our lumps last year because we played young kids. But we’ve always hung our hat on being able to guard you. And even with our struggles last year, we did a good job with that. This year, the margin for error is higher because we can score much more efficiently. A lot of that has been Denterrius, Pat and Seth.”
As the Warriors make that coveted jump in year three under Waldrop, St. Frederick eyes more success in the future.
The Warriors made it to the second round in Waldrop’s second season. Consistent improvement is needed for Waldrop to accomplish the goal he set out in the beginning, to play in meaningful games in February.
