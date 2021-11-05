The St. Frederick Warriors left the field after beating a six-win Delta Charter team, 43-0, with the feeling that it wasn’t the end of the high school football season.
And after crunching numbers the following morning, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson is confident that remains true.
“From all the information I got, I think we’re in good shape regardless of what happens (Friday night),” Robinson said. “Best case scenario for us is OCS beats Mangham, which would give us another point, and if Menard beats Bunkie, I think that would give us a total of 21 points for one week. I’ve heard from people that we could be as high as 12 if that happens. We could be as low as 15. I suspect we’ll be in that 13 or 14 range. I would be completely devastated if we weren’t in the Top 16.”
GeauxPreps.com has the Warriors currently at No. 15 heading into Friday night’s action.
The Warriors had to handle their business on Friday night for the postseason to remain possible, and St. Frederick removed much doubt with a 21-point second quarter. Warriors running back Michael Thompson scored from 17 and 62 yards out in the second frame to give the Warriors a 22-0 edge against Delta Charter. Thompson rushed for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries in the victory.
“Credit to Michael, I think he’s getting better,” Robinson said. “He obviously got injured in the first quarter of Cedar Creek. He only played two series and then missed the following game, so he’s only played in seven games really this year, and he’s over 1,000 yards with 12 rushing touchdowns. He broke a lot of tackles last night and made guys miss. He had a big night, and I’m happy for him.”
Davis Dansby caught a 30-yard touchdown pass at the end of the quarter to give St. Frederick a 29-0 advantage at halftime.
The Warriors limited Delta Charter to just 31 yards on 42 plays this week.
Delta Charter was just one-of-10 on third down attempts against St. Frederick.
"I think it all starts up front for our defense," Robinson said. "It's no secret what our linebacker and defensive line are capable of. We had good drives on offense, and the defense ultimately rose up and stopped them on third down."
The (7-2) Warriors defense allowed 77 combined points through nine games this season.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
