No matter the seed, Southern Lab is always a tough out in the Division IV bracket. Unfortunately for the No. 8 Warriors, that remained true in a 12-6 defeat against the No. 9 Kittens.
But St. Frederick had its chance, and that’s what kept Warrior fans up all night after the game. Trailing 12-6 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors started a drive back at their own 23-yard line before quarterback Micah Bell converted two second-and-long passes to push the Warriors deep into Southern Lab territory. The first was a 37-yard strike to Kaden Miller and the second was a 20-yard pass to William Patrick to put the Warriors in the red zone.
Bell then took it himself on three straight plays to put the Warriors at the one-yard line with a first-and-goal. Bell, looking to cross the goal line on his fourth straight rush, fumbled the football and Southern Lab took over with four minutes remaining in the ballgame.
Asked whether or not he thought Bell crossed the goal line, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said, “I don't know. I know it was close.”
“It’s tough when you leave doubt,” Robinson said. “It eats at everybody. We all win the game or lose the game together. Micah made a ton of plays. One play doesn’t dictate that game. When it happens late in the game, it’s magnified. But the effort he played with on both sides of the ball, anybody that watched that game will not question his passion or situational awareness.”
Bell had the costly fumble, but he made play after play Friday night. He completed nine-of-15 passes for 150 yards, scored the lone touchdown of the game for the Warriors on the ground and forced two turnovers on defense. Bell came away with an interception in the third quarter, as well as a strip fumble. It was plays like those that allowed the Warriors defense to hold Southern Lab’s explosive offense to 12 points, despite racking up 453 total yards.
“We made some plays off of some of their errors,” Robinson said. “Our guys played, man. They really did. Look, they’re a good team. They’re still the champ until somebody knocks them off. We had an opportunity to do that. The one thing that gets lost with a bye is you lose the experience of winning that first playoff game to get to the second round. Not being able to experience that with these guys is really tough. That’s playoff football. It’s a tough way to go out.”
In a rematch between last year's semifinalists, Bell’s two-yard score in the third quarter tied the contest at 6-6 before Southern Lab scored the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter.
Patrick led the team with 91 receiving yards on four catches.
The Warriors had 236 yards of offense against Southern Lab's stingy defense.
With the loss, the Warriors end their season with a 7-3 record. Robinson acknowledged the future was bright after having played so many freshmen and sophomores throughout the year, but he tipped his cap to a senior class that was part of reshaping the culture at St. Frederick.
“You try to build a program, but winning playoff games define your program. We have to find a way to do that,” Robinson said. “This senior group, they were eighth graders when I took the job. It’s a group that won a lot of game. I just hate the journey ended for them tonight.”
