The streak was 13 in Ruston.
Cedar Creek had beaten St. Frederick at home 13 straight times entering last Friday’s matchup between the Warriors and the Cougars. But in a classic defensive struggle that saw 48-year veteran Billy Bell’s defense put the cuffs on Matt Middleton’s Cedar Creek offense, the Warriors saw to it that streak was snapped.
In an old school classic that featured one momentum shift after the next, the Warriors hung on to beat the District 2-1A foe, 7-6, Friday night to improve to 2-0 on the season.
The Warriors accounted for 188 yards of total offense, while limiting Cedar Creek to just 157 yards on 58 plays. Perhaps the difference in the football game can be found in the turnover margin. The Warriors feasted off of one fumble and one interception while protecting the football all night. Chris Bell came up with the lone interception for the Warriors.
"We talked about it as a team and as a defense. We're a defense with no names," St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. "Thomas Marsala is one that jumps off the paper because he's been here a while, but it takes an entire unit. The Tremaine Cleveland's and Caleb Scurfield's and Brennan McCarthy's. Chris Bell had that interception that helped us close the game out. James Maryonne went almost 120 snaps in last night's game. We just have a bunch of guys that play for one another. Couldn't be more proud to coach those guys and take the field with them."
So despite only going 4-of-17 on third down (23.5%), the Warriors did enough things right to pull off the road victory.
Warriors quarterback Garrett Taylor was 13-of-19 for 111 yards and one score in the victory. Taylor’s eight-yard touchdown pass to Maryonne in the first quarter was all the scoring St. Frederick could muster.
The yards on the ground were harder to come by, as seven Warriors combined for 77 rushing yards on 34 attempts. Bell led the Warriors with 39 yards on two rushes.
William Patrick caught six passes for 46 yards for the Warriors.
Cedar Creek found the end zone when A.J. Thomas broke free for a four-yard rush, but Thomas was stuffed short on the two-point try that followed.
Caden “Peanut” Middleton was 20-of-34 for 86 yards in the loss for Cedar Creek, while Jed Worthey rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries.
Going into a contest against Tensas for Week 3, Robinson would like to see the Warriors clean up eight penalties that hurt several Warrior drives.
"It felt like we had 16 (penalties) in the ballgame. It was skewed when you watch just because they came at critical times," Robinson said. "We have to be disciplined and get better. But it's still Week 2, and we're still playing a lot of young guys."
