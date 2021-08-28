St. Frederick came a field goal shy of knocking off a Jonesboro-Hodge squad that Warriors head coach Andy Robinson believes will have a deep run in the playoffs this year.
First half turnovers allowed the Tigers to score 14 unanswered points in the first 12 minutes of the 24-minute contest. But the Warriors rallied in the second half of The Bayou Jamb 2021 and had opportunities to take out the Tigers in Malone Stadium Saturday. Ty Newman lined up for a 29-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds remaining and missed wide left just four plays after recovering his own onside kick with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.
“Good game, I guess,” Robinson said. “We got ourselves in a lot of situations that you try to simulate in practice. Obviously to have an opportunity to win it with a kick there at the end, you put the pressure on your kicker and see if we can make that kick. He’s usually pretty good at that distance, but we’ll work on that and get better.”
Trailing 14-7 with just over six minutes to play in the jamboree, St. Frederick senior defender Gunter Tannehill batted away a pass attempt on third down to force a Tiger punt.
A jump ball to freshman William Patrick on the outside was collected by the freshman Warrior receiver, who dragged his defender all the way to the seven-yard line. Michael Thompson punched his way into the end zone two plays later, but the two-point pass attempt that followed fell short. Down 14-13, Newman recovered the onside kick and St. Frederick sophomore quarterback Garrett Taylor, who threw two interceptions in the first half, settled in. He delivered strikes to seniors Caleb Scurfield and Thomas Marsala to get the Warriors inside the red zone, setting up the potential game-winner.
“I probably put (Taylor) in some bad situations early, but we got behind the chains with some false start penalties and things like that," Robinson said. "We’re not good enough to overcome that, so we have to clean up those mistakes, which we will. That’s what these things are for.”
Taylor threw for more than 100 yards and a touchdown in the one-point loss.
On a day where Billy Bell was being inducted into The Bayou Jamb Hall of Fame, the St. Frederick defensive coordinator saw his defense make an instant impact in the 2021 jamboree. And that held throughout the scrimmage, as the Warriors limited the Tigers to less than 100 total yards in the jamboree.
After Jonesboro-Hodge’s first down, Vasser Day and Aaron Parker met Jonesboro-Hodge quarterback Tydre Malone in the backfield for a tackle for loss. On the very next play, Brennan McCarthy recorded a quarterback pressure, and on third-and-long, Scurfield recorded a strip sack that was recovered by Tremaine Cleveland near the Jonesboro-Hodge 30-yard line.
The Warriors took advantage of the short field by opening up the passing game with Taylor. Taylor hit Patrick for a 13-yard gain before connecting with Marsala over the middle of the field on a 17-yard touchdown pass. Newman’s extra point gave the Warriors a 7-0 advantage early into the first quarter.
The Tigers drew within a point when Taylor was drilled in the backfield during his release. The ball floated high in the air when Jonesboro-Hodge’s DeVontae Mozee nabbed the interception and returned it approximately 40 yards for the pick six. A delay of game on the extra point attempt prompted the Tigers to go for two, and the Tigers were tackled shy of the goal line.
The very next series saw Taylor throw his second interception to Justin Calahan, and the Tigers struck quickly with a 31-yard touchdown pass from Malone to Mozee before halftime.
The Warriors will have a quick turnaround, as St. Frederick welcomes Menard Thursday evening.
