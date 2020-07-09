St. Frederick filled two vacant positions on the hardwood this week, the school announced Thursday.
Derek Lopez will serve as the new boys head coach, while Judy Dixon will fill the void on the girls side.
Lopez comes to St. Frederick after spending the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Ouachita. Lopez served as the West Ouachita boys head coach for two seasons prior to his second stint at Ouachita, where he engineered the Chiefs' second playoff berth in its then 28-year history.
“I had a previous relationship with Derek,” St. Frederick athletic director Andy Robinson said. “I think he liked the fact that he would have control over a program at a school where you have seventh through 12th grade. He’s going to be in control of all things basketball and have the support from me as athletic director. He’s a sharp mind, who understands how to put together a program.”
Lopez will step in after previous head coach Terry Waldrop accepted a job at Good Hope Middle School. Waldrop won 20 games twice in the three seasons he served as the head coach.
Dixon has spent time in both the Monroe City and Ouachita Parish school districts. After graduating from Oak Grove, Dixon played basketball at Louisiana Tech. She recently worked in the athletic department at Grambling State.
“We’re excited to have Coach Dixon join us at St. Frederick,” said Dr. Carynn Wiggins, Principal of St. Frederick High School. “We look forward to her contributions both on and off the court as a member of the Warrior family.”
Dixon said she is excited to join St. Frederick after spending three decades in education and 10 years in coaching.
