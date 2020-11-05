The reality for most schools in the state of Louisiana is not if but when a game will be canceled in the 2020 football season.
It just so happened that Thursday was St. Frederick’s turn, as the Warriors became the fourth parish team to have a game canceled this week and in turn have an open week as a result. Neville, Sterlington and Richwood will also have open weeks after cancelations.
Delta Charter canceled its game with the Warriors on Thursday after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
“It’s really frustrating to go through a week of preparing and at the end of the week, with a few things to polish on Thursday, have to tell the kids that we’re not playing,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “It’s something I’ve been telling the kids all year, though. You can’t take every opportunity we get for granted. You never know if you’ll lose one. We’ve been fortunate up to this point. I just hate it for our seniors.”
Delta Charter head coach Blake wheeler said the Storm's game at Cedar Creek on Nov. 13 is now doubtful.
“It’s 2020,” Wheeler said. “It’s disappointing, but I look across the state and see so many cancellations. I hate it for our players especially our seniors. This is really tough.”
Wheeler missed two games after a family member tested positive
The Warriors have recorded a 4-1 record thus far, and have been one of the few teams fortunate enough to play every week since the beginning of the season. Now, the Warriors will have an open week and turn their attention to a Thursday night contest against Ouachita Christian in Week 7.
“They’ll be prepared and well coached,” Robinson said. “We have to control the things that we can control. This is something that was definitely out of our hands, but moving onto the next game is something that is within our hands.”
Not being able to play against a Delta Charter team that has three wins on the season hurts because there is a mad scramble in Division IV to gain power points. The Warriors are currently No. 11 in the LHSAA’s unofficial power rankings. Because only 16 teams get into the playoffs, beating a team like Delta Charter with three wins would have given the Warriors 13 points, and would have likely boosted St. Frederick in the power rankings and inched the Warriors closer to hosting a playoff game.
“There are teams in our division right now that are scheduling bigger schools and getting power points, so those 13 points would have been huge for us,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of jockeying going on right now with the schedules.”
If a team in Class 1A plays a team in Class 5A, win or lose, that would guarantee eight power points, including additional points for every win that Class 5A school has. So, for instance, when No. 2 (3-2) Calvary Baptist Academy lost a 35-27 game against 5A’s Byrd, the Cavaliers received 13 points in a loss since Byrd is currently 5-0. That’s why Calvary Baptist is higher than (4-1) OCS and (4-1) St. Frederick.
And speaking of the Eagles, Robinson is 1-1 in games against the No. 6 Eagles. The Warriors defeated the Eagles, 24-21, in 2018, and after watching OCS play against Cedar Creek earlier this week, Robinson understands the Warriors will have to bring their “A game” to pull off another upset.
“The physicality, the athleticism, the execution and obviously Hunter Herring stand out,” Robinson said. “I think he’s one of the top players in the area with the things he’s able to do. That gives them a certain edge. They have playmakers and their defense is going to be schematically a little different and play super hard. They’re obviously the state champions, and they have the belt right now.”
The Warriors will host OCS Thursday night.
