Many coaches love a good challenge.
An opportunity to relish in an underdog role and pull off an upset that folks will talk about years later? St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson has been there, done that. Who could ever forget the time his Warriors knocked off Ouachita Christian in 2018?
But Robinson is also a realist. And he’s honest about the challenges that await him Friday.
“From a physical standpoint, you look at (2-0) Oak Grove, and you’re not real fired up because they’re physically intimidating,” Robinson said. “They’re a good looking team. I told our team after the game (Thursday) that there was a storm coming Friday, but we were going to have another storm awaiting us the following week with Oak Grove.”
St. Frederick is the underdog on paper, which Robinson gladly accepts, but the truth of the matter is there aren’t many teams in Class 1A that would be favored against the 2019 state champs. Oak Grove won the Class 1A State Championship and started the 2020 football season by beating Sterlington in a backyard slugfest. Robinson got to see that game in person.
“They have a lot of length, and they’re more athletic than they’ve ever been,” Robinson said. “One of the top two defenses we’ll play the entire year. I don’t see much weakness in those guys. They’re impressive in every aspect.”
Now, don’t get it twisted — St. Frederick isn’t a sitting duck. The Warriors are 2-0 and coming off of a dominant 32-6 victory against a Tensas team that’s low on numbers. Still, the Warriors limited Tensas to negative 11 yards of total offense.
“Obviously, they had some bad snaps on special teams that gave us a couple of big chunk negative plays,” Robinson said. “But the defense played well. They dressed out 14, and they’re just a little behind.”
Thomas Marsala led the team with 2.5 tackles for loss, while Beau Bennett had a sack. Jeremiah Willis also wreaked havoc on the defensive line.
The conditions were not favorable to throw the football, though Robinson knows his Warriors will likely need some big plays in the passing game to upset Oak Grove.
Last Thursday, that wasn’t a problem for the Warriors. St. Frederick racked up 177 rushing yards on 33 plays. Michael Thompson led the team with 68 yards and a score on 11 carries, while Jace Bernard rushed for 54 yards and two scores on six carries.
The (2-0) Warriors will look to pull off an upset heard around the state when the Warriors travel to Oak Grove for a 7 p.m. contest Friday night.
