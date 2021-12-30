St. Frederick and Jena flooded the court with young basketball players in the Sidney Smith Invitational, but it was ultimately the Warriors that showcased poise and discipline in a 57-40 victory Thursday night.
The Warriors outscored Jena, 22-10, in the final quarter, as Jena’s Zy Hunter accounted for eight of the Giants’ 10 points in a cold shooting and turnover-heavy final period.
“They have some good athletes, and for us, that’s a big power point win for us,” St. Frederick head coach Derek Lopez said. “We’re young, young. We played a seventh grader, eighth grader and a couple freshmen.”
After leading 35-27 at the end of the third quarter, the Warriors opened the fourth with a 9-0 run that featured a Karson McKoin 3-pointer.
The Warriors led by as many as 11 points in the second half, as St. Frederick took advantage of Jena not getting back on the other end quickly enough. The Giants made things interesting in the second quarter with a 7-2 run that reduced the deficit to six points.
On the final possession of the half, though, Carson Carter drained a fade-away 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Warriors a 28-19 halftime lead.
“That gave us a little life going into the half,” Lopez said. “For whatever reason we were a little flat in the half. That did give us a little momentum going into the half, and I thought we did a good job in the fourth quarter turning it on defensively.”
Carter had 11 points in the first half.
The Warriors created separation in the first quarter by utilizing a 7-0 run. Carter made back-to-back buckets, as he beat Jena down the court before Parker Robinson drained a 3-pointer. The Warriors led 17-8 after the first quarter.
St. Frederick defeated Summerfield, 43-41, the night prior thanks to a put-back buzzer beater by Carter. He led the Warriors with 18 points in the victory, while Vasser Day added 11 points.
The Warriors improved to 9-2 following the victories in the Sidney Smith.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
