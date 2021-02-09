St. Frederick’s Taylor Howard was inches away from stealing the ball away from a Ouachita Christian player amid a 42-42 tie with four minutes remaining of a Tuesday night district matchup.
The ball bounced out of bounds, as an emotionally charged crowd readied for another in-bound play. That's when Howard heard his name shouted from his own bench.
He turned and made eye contact with St. Frederick head coach Derek Lopez, who signaled something in his direction. Howard turned into the next pass that came his way, as he quickly accelerated up the floor for a transition layup that gave his team a 44-42 lead in the home gym. That was the beginning of a fourth quarter surge that involved not one but two Howard steals that led to transition points on the other end. And subsequently, that paved the way for a sweet Warrior victory.
“I felt like we could get out there and get some steals and some easy things, and it kind of clicked for him,” Lopez said. “He started understanding the timing and when to jump out there. It was a moment where we made eye contact, and it was like that, ‘Ah ha!’ thing. He made some big steals down the stretch for us.”
The No. 16 (10-7) St. Frederick Warriors clung to its playoff berth with a 51-48 victory against No. 23 (6-17) Ouachita Christian boys basketball team Tuesday night. But there were moments were victory nearly eluded the Warriors.
Every game has must-win implications from here on out, and a packed St. Frederick gym echoed those sentiments with roars and boos between whistles.
Tied at 46-46, the Warriors had the ball with a little over a minute left. St. Frederick swung it to Seth Brown for an open 3-pointer, and he drained it. As the ball left Brown’s hands, Lopez never had a doubt.
“I tell him and Taylor every game to be aggressive,” Lopez said. “I feel like every shot they shoot is going to go in. I tell them if you miss, keep shooting. I have confidence in them. Their teammates have confidence in them. That was a big shot for him, and also Jackson Butler was big getting buckets inside. Those three seniors really did a great job for us tonight.”
Howard made two clutch free throws to seal the three-point win for the Warriors.
“I appreciate our student section coming out to support us,” Lopez said. “A little bitty gym like we have, it got loud. And it got intense. These are the ones you love to coach in.”
The Eagles and Warriors exchanged scores in the third quarter, as OCS’ Casey Cobb stayed aggressive on the glass while Butler kept busy in the paint on the other end.
The Eagles used an 8-2 run to surge ahead of the Warriors in the second quarter. OCS found itself the bonus with four minutes to go in the second quarter and made five of nine free throws in the period. Ethan Dement’s jumper capped an Eagles run that gave OCS a 25-24 lead, but the Warriors answered on the other end. Bell scored five consecutive points, as he capitalized off of a steal with a layup and sunk a 3-pointer to give St. Frederick a 29-26 advantage at the break.
The Warriors out-hustled the Eagles up and down the floor in the first quarter, as a 16-8 lead blossomed thanks in large part to defensive rebounds by Butler and/or steals by Chris Bell or Brown that led to transition baskets on the other end.
Brown and Howard hit triples in the quarter, and Bell converted a field goal just before the buzzer to help the Warriors take an 18-11 advantage into the second quarter.
Dement led the Eagles with 21 points, while Howard led the Warriors with 14 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.