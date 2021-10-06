Graycee Hill saw a need.
During last year’s softball season, Hill found it odd that her St. Frederick Lady Warriors softball team had a schedule change with Delhi. Instead of traveling to play the Bears on the road, the Lady Warriors hosted Delhi and fed the team afterward. But the equipment used in that game started to peel back the reasons why.
“I was just like, ‘Hmm, why are we doing that?’ Then we started playing them, and we noticed they shared one team bat and a lot of the players were wearing either Tee-ball gloves or very old gloves that weren’t the right size for the balls we were using,” St. Frederick’s senior centerfielder said.
After the game, Hill met with her mother, Kelly Hill, in the concession stand, where she overheard a conversation from Delhi parents.
“They were like, ‘Yeah, we don’t have very much equipment and don’t practice very much,’” Graycee Hill said. “So we knew right there that we had to help them.”
Graycee Hill, who is a member of the National Honor Society, is responsible for doing one service project per semester. So it made all the sense in the world to her for the project to involve helping a fellow District 2-1A school. Graycee Hill saw an opportunity to sell candy bars at the family owned Skent N Dent with proceeds going toward equipment for Delhi’s softball team. CEO Fred Hill also contributed to the cause.
Earlier this week, Graycee Hill’s parents and grandparents presented three softball bats, a bucket of balls, a net to hit into, a pitching machine and pitching machine balls, among other things to Delhi’s softball team. Unfortunately, Graycee Hill was unable to make it, but the picture of the presentation certainly put a smile on her face.
“I couldn’t miss school,” Graycee Hill said. “I’ve got this really hard biology professor, so I just couldn’t miss class. It hurt me because I wish I could have gone. Wish I could have seen their faces and talk to them personally, but the pictures made me so happy we could do that for them.”
St. Frederick head coach Ronnie LaSuzzo called up his lone senior and told her how proud he was of the selfless act. It wasn’t all that surprising for LaSuzzo. Given the fact that he boasts one of the youngest softball teams in the state, he needs veteran players like Graycee Hill to lead by example on and off the field. And that’s exactly what she’s done in her time at St. Frederick.
“It really touched my heart,” LaSuzzo said. “This outweighs any grand slam or bottom of the seventh game-winning hit. It just makes a coach very proud to see a player that does something this special outside of the game. Me as a coach, I want to see her do well on the softball field, but more than that, I want to see her have success off of it.”
Coming off a season that saw her earn District 2-1A honors, Graycee Hill hit .318 as the team’s centerfielder. The only goal for the Lady Warriors senior coming into this season, though, is to win a state championship.
After scoring a 33 on her ACT, Graycee Hill is currently deciding where she will spend the next four years of her academic career. So far North Carolina and TCU lead the bunch.
“TCU might be pulling away with it,” Graycee Hill said. “I’ve always wanted to be a doctor ever since I was little, but now I don’t know. I want to do something that makes me happy, and I want to do it for the rest of my life.”
Whether she pursues the career of a doctor or not, chances are high Graycee Hill will continue to impact others in a positive way. When she sees a need, she feels it’s only right to do something about it.
“I guess it was just the way I was raised,” Graycee Hill said. “I just feel the need to help those who need it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.