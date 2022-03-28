In terms of softball competition, it’s hard to envision a better week than beating your rival by 15 runs followed by taking out a top-ranked foe with a dramatic walk-off homer.
Still, St. Frederick is hoping the best is yet to come.
The (14-3) St. Frederick Lady Warriors throttled Ouachita Christian in a District 2-1A showdown, 16-1, last Thursday before beating Forest, 11-0, and securing a 3-1 walk-off victory against a Top 3 Division IV foe in Opelousas Catholic.
“It’s a building block,” St. Frederick head coach Ronnie LaSuzzo said. “I told them after the game, that Opelousas Catholic pitcher was one of the best we’ve seen all year. That shows us that we can play with these teams. We’re not there yet. We still have some growing to do, but we can play with these top teams.”
Abigail Creighton kept the Lady Warriors in the contest with 12 strikeouts to hold Opelousas Catholic’s offense at bay in Saturday's contest. Entering the seventh inning down, 1-0, St. Frederick had one last opportunity to rally. Piper Yarbrough led off the inning with a double, and Kyndall Taylor moved her over with a bunt that was misplayed in the infield. With two on, Graycee Hill came up to bat, and though LaSuzzo thought about trying to squeeze the tying run in, he trusted his gut and let Hill take a swing at it. She delivered with a three-run shot.
“It was indescribable,” LaSuzzo said. “The kids were excited, fans were excited. It was just a great moment for our program.”
The Lady Warriors collected 13 hits in a 16-1 win through four innings against the Lady Eagles on Thursday.
Avery Houser, Yarbrough, Taylor and Ainsley Blaylock each tallied two hits apiece, while Creighton limited OCS to just one run on three hits and two walks. She also registered eight strikeouts.
After improving to 14-3, St. Frederick remains at No. 11 in the unofficial power ratings, which was disappointing for LaSuzzo.
“I thought we’d jump up more, since they were third in the power ranking,” LaSuzzo said. “I think it has a lot to do with my early scheduling, not playing some bigger schools. But we have Neville and Ruston and Sterlington and Beekman Charter coming up. I think and I hope that will help us move up.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
