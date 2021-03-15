Ronnie LaSuzzo knew the first part in changing the results on the field at St. Frederick was to change the mindset of his team, first and foremost.
LaSuzzo, who took over the program last year, instilled a saying with his club from the beginning — “Practice like you’ve never won and play like you’ve never lost.”
“After the (St. Frederick host) tournament Saturday night, I gathered the girls around and asked them if they realized our season ended exactly one year ago,” LaSuzzo said. “Then I asked them if they remembered what our record was. It was 5-10, and now we’re 10-5. I told ‘em, ‘My hats off to you. We’re heading in the right direction.’”
The (10-5) St. Frederick Warriors have won six of their last seven contests with stellar pitching and stout defense.
The Warriors have allowed just five combined runs in the last seven outings. Abagail Creighton and Sarah Grace Loftin have been an effective 1-2 punch for the Lady Warriors.
Even in defeat, St. Frederick’s pitching staff looked strong. After picking up a 3-2 victory against a previously Top 10 ranked Cedar Creek squad (Division IV), the Lady Warriors fell, 1-0, against No. 1 Oak Grove (Class 1A).
“I told them to never be satisfied with a loss, but all I ask of them is to work hard and play hard until the last out. And they did that. We have to continue to do that,” LaSuzzo said.
Creighton struck out seven and allowed only one run on three hits in the loss for the Lady Warriors. Creighton, an eighth grader, is part of a youth movement that should have St. Frederick softball fans excited for years to come. Fellow eighth grader Kyndall Taylor, who drove in three runs in a win against Beekman last weekend, and seventh grader Avery Houser, who bats leadoff for the Lady Warriors, have already become instant impact performers for St. Frederick.
Victoria Gray doubled for St. Frederick in the 1-0 loss.
The Lady Warriors quickly rebounded from the setback with a 16-1 win against Downsville, 7-1 victory against Claiborne Christian and 11-0 shutout win against Beekman. Loftin allowed just one hit in the three-inning victory against Downsville, while Creighton gave up one hit and no walks in the five-inning win against Beekman.
Loftin pitched all seven innings against the Lady Crusaders and struck out nine, while limiting Claiborne Christian to just two hits and four walks in the 7-1 win.
Gray collected two hits for the Warriors, including a double. Avery Houser also collected two hits against the Lady Crusaders, while Piper Yarbrough had three RBIs in the win.
St. Frederick will travel to take on OCS Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
