The St. Frederick Lady Warriors continue to rip off impressive wins in and out of district play. After the Lady Warriors defeated Delta Charter, St. Frederick reeled off a head-turning 4-3 victory against Class 4A’s Neville Lady Tigers.
Tied 3-3 in the eighth inning, St. Frederick’s Sarah Grace Loftin recorded a walk-off single to take down the Lady Tigers.
With the 4-3 victory, No. 11 St. Frederick improved to 13-6 overall.
Neville took a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Kaitlyn Worsham singling in two runs in the top of the first.
The Lady Warriors bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the sixth that was propelled by a bases clearing triple by Piper Yarbrough.
Lela Hansen knocked in the tying run in the seventh with a grounder before Loftin won the game in extras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.