Poll pedestrians around the ballpark on when the last time St. Frederick defeated Ouachita Christian in baseball and you’ll likely get the same answer.
“It’s been a loooooong time,” the St. Frederick scorekeeper shouted after St. Frederick’s 5-2 victory against OCS Friday night.
“I don’t know when the last time it was,” St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. “It’s been a while. I know we didn’t do it when I was here in 2013 and ’14 the first time, so it really has been a while. It’s just another game, but it’s a big game no doubt.”
St. Frederick sophomore pitcher Garrett Taylor estimated he was in elementary school the last time the Warriors pulled off the feat. The last time OCS was defeated by St. Frederick in baseball was back in 2011. Taylor struggled to remember that, but he knew with certainty that this was the first time he’s beaten OCS in any sport.
“Every single sport I’ve played them in, I’ve lost. So it’s this a big rivalry for me,” Taylor said. “I had a dream last night about throwing against them. I don’t know what it was, but I had a dream about it and I threw well.”
After giving up runs in the first two innings, Taylor settled in and worked quickly through the next three frames, which included a seven-pitch fourth inning. Taylor’s complete game performance featured only two runs given up on four hits and two walks. He also struck out six in the victory.
“Garrett did a great job pitching,” Rushworth said. “He missed a couple pitches but settled in and started mixing pitches. He was able to move the ball around the plate, and that was the big difference.”
The ballgame flipped in the fourth inning. And it all centered around infield bunts. First, Eli Carr reached on an error and was advanced to third on Aiden Melna’s single. With runners on the corners and one out, Davis Dansby laid down a bunt down the first base line. Both pitcher Carter Gates and first baseman Karson Trichel went to field the slow dribbler, allowing Dansby to reach safely. Carr crossed home plate on the play to give St. Frederick it's first lead of the ballgame.
“We’re missing a couple guys, so we’re having to try to generate some offense from the back end,” Rushworth said. “I just thought, ‘Let’s give it a shot.’ I mean, we practice it all the time.”
Noah Neal and Anthony Jackson each followed with bunts of their own, and Jackson reached on his bunt single to set up the biggest hit of the game. Garrett Ajlani stepped to the plate and ripped a shot deep over the centerfielder’s head. That scored two and gave the Warriors a 5-2 lead in the inning.
“That was a big moment for him,” Rushworth said. “That ball just kept drifting too. And he played lights out at first too. We had to move him because James (Maryonne) was out, and we get him back next week. But we had two freshmen and two sophomores in the infield and an eighth grader in right.”
The Eagles and Warriors exchanged runs in the first inning. First, OCS shortstop Cole Parker’s single was followed by Zach White’s RBI double to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead on the road with one out. Taylor got back-to-back flyouts to strand one runner and end the inning.
The Warriors struck back in the bottom half of the inning when Carr’s RBI single tied the contest, 1-1.
OCS regained the lead in the second inning when Noah Lovelady scored on Tucker Stutts grounder towards first base. Lovelady reached on a double earlier in the inning.
Gates allowed five runs on four hits and no walks through four innings, while Trichel allowed no runs on no hits and no walks in two innings pitched during relief.
