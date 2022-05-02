St. Frederick made history by winning its first district title in more than a decade and followed that up by hosting an opening round playoff game as the No. 7 seed this past weekend.
The good times continued to roll for the Warriors, as St. Frederick swept No. 10 Vermilion Catholic in two games.
“I think they grew up on Saturday,” St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. “We had our back against the wall Saturday, and we did some things we don’t normally do and everyone wants to talk about how we came back in the last inning, but I was extremely proud of the way we hung in there and battled. We just couldn’t get the big hit, and then we did in that last inning."
William Patrick tripled and Aiden Melna and Garrett Aljani doubled in the victory.
In Saturday’s 5-4 win, St. Frederick had to rally back from a 4-2 deficit. In fact, the Warriors trailed in the top of the seventh as the visitors before Aljani doubled and Thomas Marsala knocked him in with an RBI double. James Maryonne was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie it, and with the bases still loaded, Eli Carr drew a walk for the game-winner.
The Warriors defeated Vermillion Catholic, 5-0, Friday night when Garrett Taylor limited St. Frederick’s foe to no runs on two hits and one walk. He also struck out 12 batters in the complete game shutout.
“In high school baseball, when you don’t walk anyone and you pitch like that and play defense, you give yourself a chance every time,” Rushworth said. “(Taylor) located and mixed in pitches well. You just know you’re going to get a good outing when you send him out.”
St. Frederick will play No. 2 Ascension Catholic on the road at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Warriors will play Game 2 on Saturday.
“They’re very good on the mound,” Rushworth said. “They’re a veteran team. I know they’ve got two brothers who pitch that are pretty good. It’s going to be a tough challenge. We have to go down there for three days, and that’s a challenge in itself.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.