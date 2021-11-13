If Andy Robinson had to give it to Michael Thompson 30 times to upset No. 3 Opelousas Catholic Friday, then by all means that’s what Robinson was going to do.
One week after rushing for 252 yards for the Warriors, Thompson toted the rock 33 times for 198 yards in a 14-8 St. Frederick victory Friday night.
“He’s running with a lot more confidence at this point,” Robinson said. “We don’t go into games thinking we have to give it to him a certain amount of times, but the flow of the game dictated it. He held onto the ball too. That was really important in a game where it all started with our defense.”
Thompson scored the first touchdown on an eight-yard run to put the Warriors on top, 7-0.
Opelousas surged ahead after halftime when Mark Collins tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Brown. The Vikings faked the extra point after to take the lead, as Collins hit Landon Pike on a short pass to make it, 8-7, in the third quarter.
The momentum continued for the Vikings after a three-and-out was forced by their defense. But St. Frederick’s defense would regain it soon after when Thomas Marsala knocked the ball free for Gunter Tannehill to pounce on the loose football.
“We were fortunate enough to create the only turnover in the game in the third quarter, and that gave us a little momentum after that,” Robinson said.
Thompson stormed back with a 30-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to put the Warriors back in front, 14-8. Thompson accounted for 198 of St. Frederick’s 258 total yards.
And that’s all defensive coordinator Billy Bell and the defense needed, as the Warriors put the clamps on the Vikings offense in for a scoreless final quarter. In total, the Vikings were limited to 121 yards on 26 plays.
In a surprising turn of events, No. 14 St. Frederick will travel to take on No. 6 Vermilion Catholic Friday night after knocking off the No. 3 seed.
“This has to be the first time in the history of the LHSAA playoffs that a team knocks off the No. 3 seed in the first round and has to turn right back around and hit the road again,” Robinson said. “We found out that scenario Thursday. After the LHSAA released a playoff bulletin that said a lower seed upset would host in the second round, somebody found a rule in the handbook that states all higher select seeds would host every round. I guess the handbook overrides the playoff bulletin. It’s one of those things that came up and I just don’t know why because Southern Lab traveled as the higher seed to take on Cedar Creek last year. I’m not taking shots at the LHSAA because we’re happy to be playing at this point. Our guys will play anywhere. I don’t want to be negative about it. We’ll embrace it.”
The Warriors are 4-0 on the road this season, which might encourage St. Frederick fans to embrace a "Road Warriors" nickname.
Vermilion Catholic defeated St. Frederick in two of the last three postseasons to eliminate the Warriors from the playoffs.
"We left Abbeville with a bad taste in our mouths before, so we have to go down there and make it right," Robinson said.
