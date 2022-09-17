After exchanging haymakers with Class 3A foe Jena, St. Frederick dug into its bag of tricks to pull off a 26-20 home-opener victory Friday night.
Trailing 20-18 with three minutes remaining in the ballgame, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson dialed up a play that was similar to the one he called during the Warriors' upset win against Ouachita Christian back in 2018.
The Warriors used a reverse flea flicker that motioned the ball across the field before ending up back in the hands of quarterback Micah Bell. After he gripped the football, he turned loose a 36-yard touchdown pass to William Patrick for the go-ahead score. West Ouachita transfer Kaden Miller scored the two-point conversion to put the Warriors on top, 26-20, with less than three minutes to play.
“To be honest, the defense did a great job of creating some turnovers early in the game, and down there on the positive end of the field, we didn’t capitalize,” Robinson said. “They were doing a good job, and it was a physical game. So we were really trying to create something there that we haven’t done, and it was great execution by Micah. He obviously gave William a chance to make that play, and to make that catch with the game on line was a big deal. It’s one of those plays you practice and keep in your offense for when you get into those type of situations, but when you run it, you're never sure which way this thing is going to go.”
The call worked like a charm, and the Warriors defense made one last stop to pull off the upset victory for the Class 1A Warriors. The win now gives the Warriors a 2-1 record despite playing a 2A club, 4A team and now 3A squad. Robinson wanted to test his young club early on, and he’s now done so with positive results.
“We’ve put these guys in a different situation than we have in the past,” Robinson said. “Some of that was to see where we were and where we can go. There is still so much to do as coaches. We now have to go and play 3-0 Delhi Charter. All they’ve done is put up like 50 points a game and win the next one.
“But the teams we’ve played at this point — scrimmaging Oak Grove and Homer, playing Mangham in the jamboree and now these three teams, I think they will all be playing football in November. As a coach, you want to prepare your football team for that time of the year. The different styles we’ve played and being on the road for some of them, I think it gives us an advantage moving forward.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Jena in the first quarter when Michael Thompson raced 46 yards for the quick score. After Jena tied the contest, Thompson found pay-dirt again on a four-yard scamper before Zerrick Jones scored the Giants’ second touchdown of the game and made it a 12-12 affair at halftime.
Thompson led all rushers with 114 yards and two scores on 22 carries. Bell, who completed 6-of-13 passes for 102 yards and a score, found the end zone with his feet in the third quarter on a seven-yard run. The extra point after was no good, which opened the door for Jena to take a 20-18 lead in the fourth after Jones scored his third touchdown and converted the extra point after. Jones finished with 90 yards on 16 carries.
The Warriors defense held Jena to just 178 total yards on 46 plays. Owen O'Neil forced a fumble and Donovan Giovingo recovered it for the Warriors in the win.
St. Frederick will hit the road for the third time in the first four weeks against the Gators Friday night.
