Think of it as dress rehearsal.
Heavy stakes at play between two teams that are of the belief they can make a deep run in the 2022 LHSAA Division IV postseason? Does that sound like a playoff game to anyone else?
It might not have been the real deal — an actual playoff game — but the stakes were raised in St. Frederick’s 35-20 victory against Cedar Creek in Week 10. The Warriors were playing for an opening round bye in the playoffs, while the Cougars fought to host an opening round postseason matchup. Now, if projections hold steady, the Cougars will hit the road while the Warriors rest at home as a top eight seed.
“They’re a good football team,” St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson said. “Matt (Middleton) and Peanut (Middleton), they’ve got a good offense. They could drive it up and down the field. But credit to our guys for continuing to play. Great ballgame. Definitely a playoff-caliber game on a Thursday night.”
On a night that celebrated the seniors, Micah Bell had his finest performance yet as a St. Frederick Warrior. After transferring over from West Monroe following last year's football season, Bell earned the starting role as the senior signal-caller for St. Frederick and showcased his ability all season long. But no game encapsulated Bell’s dual threat skill-set more than when Bell threw for 81 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for 112 yards and three more scores against Cedar Creek.
“I love it here at St. Fred,” Bell said. “The people here give me an opportunity to succeed. Cedar Creek is a really good football team, so I knew I had to step up. I knew this was going to be my night.”
As Cedar Creek head coach Matt Middleton put it after the game, Robinson “turned (Bell) loose.” Whenever St. Frederick needed a play, Bell came through. He did so in the first half on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Miller on fourth-and-seven and did so again in the second half with his legs on a bootleg for a seven-yard score on third down. Bell’s number was called throughout the game, and more often than not the play ended with Bell signaling how many touchdowns he had in the back of the end zone.
“I’m really proud of his effort,” Robinson said. “We executed some throws. We needed to make some plays that we haven’t been making, but I feel like we have some personnel to do some different things. He was smart with the football, and he was able to get it in the end zone. That was the difference in the game.”
St. Frederick scored on its first five possessions of the ballgame, setting a ferocious pace to the football game.
The Warriors never punted in the first half, and that was the difference.
Cedar Creek struck first on a six-play, 69-yard drive that featured five straight runs from Lane Thomas before Austin Webb broke loose on a 44-yard touchdown run. A botched extra point kept it a 6-0 ballgame.
St. Frederick answered with a 16-play, 66-yard drive that milked eight minutes off the clock in the first quarter. Bell scored on a sneak after picking up 16 yards on a 3rd-and-18 earlier in the drive.
Thomas returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards before eventually punching in a short-yardage run to put the Cougars back on top, 13-7.
The Warriors faced a fourth-and-seven at the Cedar Creek 20-yard line on the next drive, and Bell connected with Miller on a 20-yard touchdown strike to put the Warriors ahead, 14-13, after Christian Dickey’s extra point.
The biggest difference in the half came when Thomas broke loose on a long touchdown run but had it called back for holding. Instead of scoring, the Cougars went three-and-out before Bell scored his third touchdown of the night to give the Warriors a 21-13 lead at halftime.
Cedar Creek opened the second half with an onside kick, but the Cougars were offsides on the attempt.
“We came in wanting to run the football,” Middleton said. “We felt like we could run it. We did do that early. We really only got three drives in the first half. We scored on all three drives, and then they called us back. That kind of broke us then. They score and get an extra possession. We come out and get the onside kick, but then we get the offsides. Then they go down and score and are up by 14. Then the clock is an issue.”
Bell scored his fourth touchdown of the game on an 18-yard touchdown. Peanut Middleton tossed a 16-yard score to Connor Norris to make it a 28-20 ballgame, but Bell’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Miller with two minutes to go in the third quarter made it a 35-20 ballgame.
The Warriors defense made key plays in the second half. Aaron Parker captured a drive-killing sack and William Patrick corralled an interception that allowed the Warriors to eat more crucial time off the clock.
Thomas finished with 76 yards and a score on 16 carries, and the Cougars mustered 179 yards of total offense on 40 plays. Bell accounted for 203 of St. Frederick's 324 yards. The Warriors were seven-of-13 on third down attempts and three-of-five on fourth down conversions.
With the win, the (7-2) Warriors will have to wait and see who they draw in the second round of the playoffs.
