Following the last snap Beau Bennett ever took at St. Frederick High School, head coach Andy Robinson believed Bennett’s best days were still ahead of him.
Bennett, who played everything from quarterback to tight end to defensive end as a Warrior, found himself as a diamond in the rough athlete. And if there’s one thing Harding has proven capable of throughout their recruiting success in Northeast Louisiana, it’s been discovering overlooked All-Parish caliber talent.
Approximately one month after touring Harding, Bennett decided he would make the leap like those before him, and join a rival in Ouachita Christian’s Will Fitzugh and close friend in West Monroe’s Cayden Pierce in Arkansas.
“Cayden talked to me about Harding, so I got in touch with the coach, toured it and loved it. I thought I’d be a part of something that’s bigger than myself,” Bennett said.
Just like that, the recent NELA pipeline to Harding continued.
Bennett, who had walk-on opportunities in state, was picky throughout the recruiting process. He strived to earn a scholarship where he’d receive a letter of intent, and his hard work finally paid off.
“The situation we’ve had in the last calendar year affected him,” Robinson said. “He had some programs that would take him as a preferred walk-on, but he wanted to get that scholarship money. Everybody has to make those decisions. What fits you best? We’re excited for him. He’s got a lot of good football in front of him.”
Bennett will most likely play his natural position at defensive end at the next level, though he was unsure at the time of his signing.
The 6’3, 235-pound do-it-all athlete finished his senior season with 44 tackles, four sacks, eight tackles for loss and nine hurries. Bennett signed his letter of intent within the confines of the weight room, where his name was plastered all over the wall for his feats on and off the field. The irony wasn’t lost on Bennett, and neither was the journey to ultimately get to the next level.
“I never thought it would come true, maybe, but I’m glad I’ve gotten to this point, and I appreciate everyone who’s helped me get there," he said.
Bennett is the third St. Frederick player in the last two years to receive a scholarship to play football at the next level.
