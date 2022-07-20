One of St. Frederick's most decorated athletes of all time, Thomas Marsala, signed to play baseball for Baton Rouge Community College Wednesday morning.
Marsala became the school's first Class 1A Player of the Year since Will Daniels accomplished the feat in 2014. Daniels was also the 2013 MVP in football.
St. Frederick's recent graduate is the most decorated player since Daniels, as Marsala finished his high school career with back-to-back All-State honors in baseball, along with a 2021 All-State honor in football.
"You go by recognition, and the awards speak for itself," St. Frederick head coach Jim Rushworth said. "He's pretty much wiped out every award this year, and he's earned it. The production on the field speaks for itself. You can't argue that."
St. Frederick's standout catcher earned Player of the Year in 1A with a .491 batting average with four home runs and 53 RBIs. Marsala's favorite moment of the season came when he hit a walk-off grand slam to keep the Warriors' season alive against Ascension Catholic in the quarterfinals.
Down 1-0 in the series against the No. 2 seed, Marsala was at the plate with the bases loaded and his team trailing, 7-5, in Game 2. Marsala then unloaded a deep fly ball that, fortunately for the Warrior faithful in attendance, turned out to be the walk-off grand slam. Marsala touched 'em all in the 9-7 victory.
"It was like time stopped," Marsala said. "I knew the pitcher had thrown six balls in a row. I waited for my pitch and got it."
Marsala was 7-for-9 in the doubleheader of back-to-back must-win games in the quarterfinals, as he helped the Warriors clinch a semifinal appearance in 2022.
"We were kind of the Cinderella story," said Marsala after attaining semifinal berths in football and baseball his senior season.
He's hoping he can translate some of that success at the next level. Marsala chatted with Baton Rouge Community College head coach Thomas Simoneaux back in January and made the trip in February.
"I fell in love it," Marsala said. "I can't wait to call it home."
