Whenever Calvary sophomore Ramsey Walker and St. Frederick senior Thomas Marsala stepped to the plate, opposing pitchers knew they were in for a tough out.
Walker and Marsala headline the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 1A All-State softball and baseball teams selected by writers across the state.
Walker was voted the Outstanding Player on the softball squad. She hit .553 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs to lead the Cavaliers to their second straight Division IV title and their fourth championship in the last six state LHSAA tournaments..
Marsala earned Outstanding Player honors on the baseball squad after batting .491 with four home runs and 53 RBIs to help St. Frederick reach the baseball semifinals for the first time since 2003.
Earning Coach of the Year honors were Montgomery softball coach Paige Grayson and Calvary baseball coach Jason Legg.
After losing to Class 5A No. 1 seed Pineville in the second game, Grayson’s Tigers rode a 32-game winning streak to win the Class 1A title — their first title in any sport. Montgomery put three players on the 1A softball squad.
Legg guided the Cavaliers to their first championship since 2019 and fifth overall in his first season at the helm. Calvary placed two players on the team.
LSWA CLASS 1A ALL-STATE CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Garrett Taylor St. Frederick So. 7-3
P Carter Gates Ouachita Christian 6-3 Sr. 6-3
P Devin David Grand Lake Sr. 8-1
P Connor Matherne Covenant Christian Sr. 10-2
C Thomas Marsala St. Frederick Sr. .491
IF Caden Flowers Calvary Sr. .400
IF Tanner Duff Oak Grove Fr. .385
IF JT Teuton Covenant Christian Jr. .386
IF Caleb O’Con Central Catholic Jr. .444
OF Aubrey Hermes Calvary So. .371
OF Ty Eschette Central Catholic Sr. .398
OF Mark Collins Opelousas Catholic So. .381
UT Zach White Ouachita Christian So. .435
UT Garrett Walker Grand Lake Sr. 6-3
UT Connor Achee Catholic-PC Jr. 8-1
UT Bryce Leonard Ascension Catholic Jr. 379
UT Brooks Leonard Ascension Catholic Jr. 7-1
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: THOMAS MARSALA, ST. FREDERICK
COACH OF THE YEAR: JASON LEGG, CALVARY
Honorable mention
Brody Campbell, East Beauregard; John Michael Jarrell, Opelousas Catholic; Jace Thompson, Logansport; Cason Clemons, Glenbrook; Josh Jones, LaSalle; Landon Vidrine, Oberlin; Drake Griffin, St. Mary’s Braeden Sterling, Plain Dealing; Conor Jordan, St. Mary’s; Logan Landry, Catholic-PC; Lex Melancon, Ascension Catholic; Caleb Johnson, East Beauregard; Brant Stewart, Catholic-PC; E.J. Wolfe, Oberlin; Connor Kimball, Catholic-PC; Cole Parker, Ouachita Christian; Peyton Trosclair, Covenant Christian; Graeme Fidelak, St. Mary’s.
SOFTBALL
Pos Player School Cl stats
P Riley Dyson Merryville Sr. 17-7
P Ashley Little Opelousas Catholic Fr. 20-2
P Brighley Crayon Montgomery So. 25-0
P Landri Campbell LaSalle Sr. 20-3
C Alonah Felton Riverside Sr. .473
IF Zoey Fitts Montgomery Fr. .491
IF Camryn Loving Riverside Jr. .504
IF Sarah Adams Cedar Creek Sr. .490
IF Ramsey Walker Calvary So. .553
OF Kaylee Richard St. John Sr. .455
OF Allie Furr Cedar Creek Jr. .600
OF DJ Lynch Calvary So. .427
UT Taylor Gongre Montgomery Fr. .427
UT Savannah Valentine LaSalle Sr. .411
UT Charli Neumann St. John 8th .469
UT Kelli Ledoux Grand Lake Sr. .438
UT Lily St. Germain Catholic-PC Fr. .461
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: RAMSEY WALKER, CALVARY
COACH OF THE YEAR: PAIGE GRAYSON, MONTGOMERY
Honorable mention
Brynn Hardie, Grand Lake; Mia Daigle, Grand Lake; Falynn Foreman, Grand Lake; Harleigh Ferguson, Merryville; Brylee Lanier, Merryville; Trinitee Bruno, Calvary; Jamie Fielder, Calvary; Madison Cory, Calvary; Katie Paul Woods, Logansport; Makenzie Myers, Montgomery; Lizzie McAdams, Cedar Creek; Abigail Creighton, St. Frederick; Kynleigh Rhymer, St. John; Rebecca Fry, Central Catholic; Karleigh Daze’, Covenant Christian; Hallie Crappell, Central Catholic; Kynzee Anderson, Calvary; Brooklyn Gerald Opelousas Catholic; Ramsey Bradford, Oak Grove; Kyndall Taylor, St. Frederick; Peyton Owens, Ouachita Christian; Ellie Richard, Covenant Christian; Izabella Trosclair, Covenant Christian; Colby Rolfe, Logansport; Katie Glascock, Oak Grovel Ava Burrell, Oak Grove; Gracie Pintado, Central Catholic; Carolyn Dorris, Ouachita Christian; Chloe Miller, Montgomery; Allie Murphrey, LaSalle; Camryn Reeves, East Beauregard.
