Noah Neal doesn’t know how Crown College (Minnesota) found him, but he’s certainly glad it did.
St. Frederick’s senior pitcher signed his letter of intent to play college ball up north on Tuesday, as the 2022 baseball season inches closer.
“Me and my dad went up to a visit to Minnesota and met some of the players and coaches, and I really fell in love with the school,” Neal said. “I went up there with no expectations and was very pleased. I’m used to being at a small school, and so I was looking for that in college.”
Neal is eying a starting pitching role after going 4-2 as a junior with the Warriors last spring. He made Second-Team District 2-1A with a 1.69 ERA and 30 strikeouts.
“The coaches said they liked me as an early-on starter,” Neal said. “I’m very excited.”
Crown College's newest pitcher had wrist surgery back in August, and stated he was back to 100% before his final season. After the Warriors went 15-15 a season ago, Neal is hoping to go out with a bang in 2022.
“I am pumped,” Neal said. “We’re looking forward to making a run at Sulphur this year.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
