Coming back from vacation, St. Frederick head coach Andy Robinson knew he didn't feel right.
The scariest part, Robinson said, was the symptoms he was experiencing are the same ones he's been reading about. Robinson felt bad enough to get a COVID-19 test when he and his family returned to Monroe Saturday, and that's when he received a positive diagnosis.
Robinson, who hasn't been around the program in 13 days, said he felt like he got hit by a truck but was making a bit of a comeback on Sunday. On Monday, however, he felt completely zapped again.
"I just lack energy," Robinson said. "I'm not sleepy. I'm just tired."
While Robinson recovers at home in quarantine, Robinson's assistant coaches kept the show going at St. Frederick High.
Players were wrapping up workouts Monday morning with strength and conditioning coach Billy Bell leading the charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.