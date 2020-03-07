Leading by 12 midway through the third quarter, Natchitoches St. Mary’s withstood a frantic Ouachita Christian comeback Saturday night for a 53-50 victory in the Division IV girls basketball state championship game.
It was a bitter ending to a dream season for the Lady Eagles (35-1).
“They’re hurting in the locker room right now,” OCS coach Stan Humphries said. “There was no quit in them. Like I just told them, they changed the way people around the city and state look at OCS basketball this year. To be 35-0 and have a chance to win the state championship is a credit to them, and the work they put in over the summer. They made this atmosphere tonight.”
Over 700 fans packed The Shack as the select schools played their state championship games at separate sites from the non-selects for the first year.
“We should have been playing in Lake Charles (at McNeese State University),” Humphries said. “But even though we lost the game, I think we may have had more energy and fun here than we would have had in Lake Charles.”
OCS went down swinging.
Kelsey Bienvenu fed Game MVP Maria Bienvenu down low to give the second-seeded Lady Tigers their biggest lead of the evening, 52-40, with 3:23 to play.
A minute later, Avery Hopkins drilled a 3-pointer from the right side to keep the Lady Eagles’ faint hopes alive.
St. Mary’s missed the front end of a one-and-one on its next possession. Conleigh Laseter grabbed the rebound and went coast-to-coast to shave the deficit to 52-45.
St. Mary’s next offensive trip resulted in a missed layup and a turnover.
Laseter then swished a trey from the right wing. Trailing 52-48, the Lady Eagles were suddenly within striking distance with 1:07 on the clock.
After the teams traded two empty possessions, Emery Wirtz blocked a shot in the paint to keep OCS within four.
Back on the other end, Jayden Ellerman’s driving layup made it a single possession game, 52-50, with just 17.3 seconds left.
Kenzie Lipa’s offensive rebound enabled St. Mary’s to maintain possession before Ragan Hale sank the second end of a double bonus with 5.7 seconds to play.
A desperation 3-pointer by OCS caromed high off the backboard as the clock expired.
Laseter’s corner 3 gave the Lady Eagles their first lead, 12-9, en route to a 14-11 advantage at the end of the quarter.
Trailing 21-20, the Lady Eagles closed out the first half with eight unanswered points to secure a 27-21 halftime edge. Laseter accounted for the final four points of the half on a steal and layup and a pair of free throws.
Hopkins finished the first half with eight points, Laseter had seven and Ellerman finished two points, five assists and five steals.
Maria Bienvenu carried the load offensively for St. Mary’s with 15 first half points.
Foul trouble took its toll on the Lady Eagles in the third quarter. Wirtz and Ellerman both picked up their third fouls early in the frame, and center Carley Teekell was called for her third personal later in the quarter. St. Mary’s capitalized with a pivotal 15-2 flurry.
Laster’s 15-footer gave OCS its final lead, 32-30, but the visitors seized the momentum by scoring on their next six possessions.
Back-to-back 3s by Hale and Lipa, and Jensen Parker’s jumper from the free throw line put St. Mary’s in front, 38-32.
Sara Shivers interrupted the surge with a bucket from down low to bring OCS within four.
Maria Bienvenu answered with a chip shot before assisting on Parker’s jumper from the right baseline, and Hale connected from beyond the arc to give St. Mary’s a commanding 45-34 lead with two minutes left in the third quarter.
Ellerman’s layup cut the margin to single digits, 45-36, going into the fourth quarter.
OCS twice trimmed the deficit to seven, 45-38 and 47-40, before St. Mary’s widened the spread to 52-40.
Maria Bienvenu topped all scorers with 21 points and Hale tallied eight of her 12 points in the third quarter for St. Mary’s (26-4), which closed out the season with a 15-game winning streak.
Laseter paced OCS with 18 points on a trio of 3s, and Hopkins pitched in 11.
OCS returns all five starters next season with added motivation.
“We kept playing hard tonight, it just didn’t happen in the end,” Laseter said. “We know we can come back and be even better next year.”
Added Hopkins: “This will definitely drive us to practice harder over the summer.”
Sure, it will take some time to get over Saturday night’s game, but the outlook for next year is just as promising.
“This one’s going to hurt for awhile, and it should. When you care enough about something, it’s going to hurt,” Humphries said. “But this group of girls will bounce back.
Notes: Andi Grace Melton and Lauren Shanas of OCS, and Emily Maggio and Carissa Kautz of St. Mary’s were presented with Academic All-State plaques prior to the game. Only seniors with a 4.0 grade point average are eligible for the Academic All-State team. … Humphries’ sister-in-law, Rachel Cunningham, is an assistant coach, and his niece, Kenzie Lipa, is a sophomore for the Lady Tigers. … St. Mary’s coach Thomas Collins has also guided the school’s boys basketball team into the state semifinals. … Former OCS Superintendent David Watson gave the invocation. … OCS seventh-grader Anna Beth Ellerman sang the National Anthem.
—————————————————-
BOX SCORE
St. Mary’s ……. 11 10 24 8—53
OCS …………… 14 13 9 14—50
ST. MARY’S (26-4) — Maria Bienvenu 21, Ragan Hale 12, Kenzie Lipa 8, Emily Maggio 6, Jensen Parker 4, Kelsee Bienvenu 2.
OUACHITA CHRISTIAN (35-1) — Conleigh Laseter 18, Avery Hopkins 11, Jayden Ellerman 8, Emery Wirtz 7, Carley Teekell 4, Sara Shivers 2.
Three-point goals — St. Mary’s 5 (Hale 3, Lipa 2), Ouachita Christian 4 (Laseter 3, Hopkins 1). Total fouls — St. Mary’s 13, Ouachita Christian 19. Free throw shooting — St. Mary’s 12-20, Ouachita Christian 6-10. Fouled out — Laseter (0:5.7, 4th). Technicals — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.