Ouachita Parish, as usual, was well-represented when the Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its postseason football brackets on Selection Sunday.
West Monroe, Neville, Sterlington, Carroll and Ouachita Christian will have home field advantage in the first round, while Ouachita, West Ouachita, Wossman and St. Frederick will travel.
A glimpse at the games involving parish schools:
Class 5A
As the No. 2 seed, West Monroe (9-1, 5-0 District 2-5A) will begin its playoff push at home against No. 31 Raceland Central Lafourche (5-5, 1-5 District 7-5A).
A 17-7 Week 3 loss to Texas power Longview is the lone blemish on West Monroe’s record. Since then, the Rebels have won seven straight, including a 21-14 Week 10 verdict over Ruston.
Off to a 5-1 start, the Trojans finished the the regular season with consecutive losses to Hahnville, East St. John, Destrehan and Terrebonne.
Ouachita will visit Haughton in a No. 22 vs. No. 11 matchup.
Shaking off a three-game skid, the Lions (5-5, 2-3 District 2-5A) closed out the regular season with a 35-13 win over Pineville.
Haughton (8-2, 5-2 District 1-4A) started the season 5-0, dropped two of its next three, and closed out the regular season with consecutive wins over Natchitoches (17-10) and Parkway (38-14).
District 2-5A rivals West Ouachita (6-4, 1-4) and Alexandria (9-1, 4-1) will meet for the second straight week, this time in Rapides Parish.
ASH won Thursday night’s meeting in Cadeville, 35-13. The game that was stopped in the fourth quarter when Chiefs linebacker Luke Middleton was taken to the hospital with a head injury. Middleton was released from the hospital Friday.
West Ouachita secured the No. 30 seed to reach the playoffs in its first season in Class 5A.
ASH suffered its only setback in a 19-7 Week 6 loss to West Monroe.
Class 4A
No. 31 seed South Lafourche (3-7, 3-2 District 6-4A) will make the long trip from Galliano to face Neville (7-2, 4-0 District 2-4A) in the first round.
Regrouping from an 0-6 start, the Tarpons strung together consecutive wins over South Terrebonne, Morgan City and A.J. Ellender before dropping last week’s regular season finale to Assumption, 34-7.
Following back-to-back losses to West Monroe and St. Thomas More, the Tigers closed out the regular season on a four-game winning streak to claim the No. 2 seed.
Class 3A
Sterlington (9-0, 4-0 District 2-3A) is the No. 2 seed, and will host the No. 31 Crowley Gents (5-5, 1-3 District 6-3A) in the first round.
Crowley improved to 5-2 with a 41-15 victory over Abbeville, but ended the regular season in a three-game tailspin with losses to Kaplan (30-14), Erath (40-36) and St. Martinville (37-32).
Sterlington clinched its third straight District 2-3A championship Thursday night with a 28-0 victory over Carroll.
Carroll, the No. 10 seed, also earned a first-round home game, and will take on Jennings (5-5, 3-2 District 4-3A).
Bouncing back from an 0-3 start, the Jennings Bulldogs closed out the regular season on the upswing by winning three of their last four.
The Carroll Bulldogs (6-3, 3-1 District 2-3A) are one of the state’s most improved teams after missing the playoffs last season.
Wossman (5-5, 1-3 District 2-3A) will visit Iota (8-2, 3-2 District 5-3A) in a No. 19 vs. No. 14 matchup.
Off to a 4-1 start, Wossman went 1-4 down the stretch to drop out of the top 16. Still, the Wildcats could be dangerous as they gave three-time defending Class 4A state champion Edna Karr a scare in an eventual 41-28 Week 6 loss.
Iota won all five of its pre-district games before bowing to Church Point (25-14) in Week 6 and Northwest (18-7) in Week 9. Last week, the Bulldogs blanked Mamou 20-0.
Division IV
Ouachita Christian (9-1, 7-0 District 2-1A) was awarded the No. 5 seed and will open the playoffs at home against No. 12 Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-5, 2-3 District 5-2A).
Since dropping a 40-19 Week 2 decision to Sterlington, the Eagles have won eight straight, including a 49-6 Week 10 victory over Delta Charter.
The Trojans defeated North Central 38-8 in the regular season finale to snap a two-game losing streak.
No. 13 seed St. Frederick (6-4, 4-3 District 2-1A) will open the playoffs with a tough first round assignment in Shreveport. No. 4 Calvary Baptist brings a spotless 10-0 record into the contest, including a 7-0 District 1-1A mark.
Calvary’s only challenge came in a 37-25 victory over Class 5A Byrd. Led by quarterback Cody Hart, who has passed for 2,406 yards and 33 touchdowns, the Cavaliers outscored their foes 536-75 during the regular season.
