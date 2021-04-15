The No. 17 (19-11) West Ouachita baseball team recorded its fifth straight victory Thursday night in what's becoming a familiar fashion. The Chiefs defeated No. 33 (12-19) Ouachita, 2-0, thanks in large part to another dominant outing from Kade Parker on the bump.
“Kade has been pretty solid for us all year on the mound for us, and we knew going in that (Zach) Shaw was one of the best pitchers in the state. We knew we weren’t going to score much,” West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas said. “We had to go on the mound and throw up zeroes ourselves. And I thought he did a great job. He’s just pitching right now. He pitched like a No. 1 today. We had to have that.”
Parker struck out nine and allowed just three hits and one walk in the shutout victory.
In a battle of aces, Parker and Shaw were their typical sharp selves. In fact, if not for two-run second inning, West Ouachita’s scoreboard would have been littered with nothing but zeroes.
Shaw struck out eight Chief batters and allowed just two hits and no walks in the loss.
Home plate wasn’t visited frequently, but West Ouachita crossed its path twice in the second inning. Hudson Shepherd’s sacrifice fly scored Landon Clampit, who reached on a single. Then Ryan Stevenson knocked in D’Kota Waggoner in the next at-bat to give West Ouachita a 2-0 advantage.
“Going against (Shaw), you know you won’t get a bunch of opportunities, so when you get them, you have to score,” Thomas said. “We were able to put that crooked number up, and I thought getting two was huge. It takes playing for one run late in the game out of the picture.”
Aside from a couple of errors from West Ouachita, both clubs enjoyed a clean game defensively. With stellar pitching and sound defense behind them, West Ouachita’s 2-0 lead felt more insurmountable the deeper the game went.
In the fifth, Ouachita threatened with a lead runner on base after West Ouachita’s second error, but a strikeout followed by a strike’em out, throw’em out sequence on a hit-and-run vanquished a promising inning for the Lions.
“I thought other than a few hiccups, we were pretty good defensively,” Thomas said. “I think that’s where we’ve turned the corner. We know we’re not a great offensive team. But if we pitch and play defense, which we’ve done these last two weeks, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win.”
The Lions threatened again in the sixth inning when Shaw reached on a single and Dakota Blackwell walked, but the Chiefs defense made the play it had to on a 6-4-3 double play to once again get out of the inning unscathed.
The Chiefs will look for the series sweep at Ouachita Parish High School at 6 p.m. Friday.
