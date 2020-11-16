“Bare-bones” most accurately describes what Sterlington football practices have looked like the past few weeks. Well, “bare-bones” and zoom meetings, Sterlington head coach Lee Doty might say…
“I never thought I’d be sitting in front of a screen at 2:30 (p.m.) talking to 20 kids during the football season,” Doty said. “To be honest with you, we’re coaching in a time I never thought I’d see.”
Coaches around the parish echo those sentiments. The 2020 football season has already seen schools such as West Monroe, Ouachita, Richwood and Wossman shut down for the regular season due to contact tracing, while others like Sterlington look to end the regular season on a high note.
In order for that to happen, the Panthers would have to defeat a Carroll team that presents many problems for its opponents.
But before Sterlington ever got to that matchup, Doty and his coaching staff had their eyes set on bringing their team back together at practice after games against Franklin Parish and Wossman fell through in Week 7.
Sterlington did not play the previous two weeks after contact tracing not only forced the entire defensive unit to quarantine, but it also sidelined nine additional defensive players.
“Mainly, we’ve just been staying focused on their grades and making sure they’ve been moving around,” said Doty, while communicating with his team during quarantine. “We also just need to see these guys every day and need to encourage them. Really, for our defensive staff, it’s been about connecting with kids that they’ve had eyes on every day since June. You have that camaraderie that you want to keep going. We’ve missed them.”
Sterlington finds itself in a position Carroll was in a month ago. The (3-2) Panthers will play a game for the first time in three weeks, and (2-2) Carroll knows how that feels, though the Bulldogs have been one of the few fortunate teams to get to play the last two weeks.
“We’ve always been a team that gets better the more we play,” Doty said. “We haven’t gotten to play a whole lot. And now we have to bow up and get back to work because Carroll is a very talented football team.”
Carroll sophomore running back Amareya Greeley has had multiple 200-plus rushing yard performances this season. He’s proven to be a handful for just about every team the Bulldogs have faced this season, and he best represents what Carroll has done this season. In fact, Greeley has been one of several young players that have stepped up for the Bulldogs in 2020.
“With the amount of kids they graduated last year, I don’t think anybody was prepared for them to be as good as they are this year,” Doty said. “Their running back and quarterback (Antonio Hollins) are really special.”
The Bulldogs will host the Panthers Friday at 7 p.m.
