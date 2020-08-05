Tyler Roark went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to back the five-hit pitching of Drew Ferguson as Sterlington trounced Wiregrass (Ala.) 12-2 Tuesday night in the Dixie Boys 14u World Series.
Following a 9-5 loss to Alabama in Tuesday’s 1 p.m. game, Sterlington came back strong in the nightcap to secure a spot in the championship game. Sterlington will face Jefferson Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in all-Louisiana finale at the Sterlington Sports Complex. Fairhope (Ala.) and Jackson Parish will meet in the 13u championship game, which also starts at 10 a.m.
The 14u championship game is a rematch from the first round, which saw Sterlington storm back from an early 10-0 deficit to defeat Jefferson 14-10.
Sterlington also fell behind, albeit briefly, in Tuesday’s nightcap.
Aiden Wright’s solo home run to straight-away center field with two outs in the top of the first staked the Wiregrass Mudcats to an early 1-0 lead.
Adam Boyd led off the Alabama second with a double just inside the third base bag and Cam Dyer laced an RBI single to make it 2-0.
It was all Sterlington from there.
Caleb Ramsey walked with one down in the bottom of the third. Five straight batters reached safely with two outs as Sterlington went ahead to stay.
Tyler Roark chased Ramsey across with a double to left-center to trim the deficit in half. Easton Bruscato followed with a game-tying RBI double, which rolled to the right-center fence.
Next, Koltyn Huber was hit by a pitch. Ferguson then slashed an opposite field single to left, and Bruscato slid home ahead of the tag to put Sterlington up 3-2.
Sterlington added three more in the fourth.
Travis Adams set the table with a leadoff walk and scored when Zach Simpson slid into third with a leadoff triple to right-center. Up next, Roark unloaded a two-run bomb over the right-center fence as Sterlington extended its lead to 6-2.
Sterlington put the 10-run rule into effect with six in the fifth.
Ryan Stevenson and Kaden Graham opened the frame with back-to-back doubles. After Adams sacrificed Graham to third, Sterlington put together four straight run-producing hits — an RBI single by Ramsey, an RBI double by Simpson, an RBI single by Roark and an RBI double by Bruscato.
Ferguson went the distance on the mound for Sterlington. He allowed two runs (both earned) on five hits, with seven punchouts, zero walks and one hit batsman.
Roark paced Sterlington’s 11-hit output with a home run, a double, a single, four ribbies and three runs scored. Simpson drove in two runs with a triple and a double, Bruscato contributed a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Stevens and Graham doubled, and Ramsey and Ferguson singled.
Wright homered and doubled for the Mudcats, Boyd doubled, and Bowden Lancaster and Dyer singled.
Wright was dealt the loss on the mound for Alabama with Lancaster finishing up.
Alabama 9, Sterlington 5
Wiregrass raced to a 6-0 second inning lead to upend previously unbeaten Sterlington, leaving three teams with one loss.
Matt Snell’s circuit clout and Gant Underwood’s RBI double sent the visiting Mudcats to a 2-0 first-inning lead.
Alabama enlarged its lead to 6-0 with four more in the second behind Aiden Wright’s two-run double.
Trailing 8-1 after five, Sterlington plated one in the sixth and three in the seventh to make the final respectable.
Winning pitcher was Gant Underwood with Connor Cody collecting the save.
Adam Boyd went 3-for-4 with an RBI as Alabama out-hit Sterlington 13-6. Snell homered and singled, Wright banged a pair of doubles, Underwood and Win Brock doubled and singled, and Cam Dyer singled twice.
Easton Bruscato supplied the bulk of Sterlington’s offense with three singles in four trips to the plate, Ramsey added two singles and scored twice, Zach Simpson singled and Tyler Roark had a sacrifice fly.
Losing pitcher was Ryan Stevenson with Brennan McCarthy in relief.
Sterlington 13, Tennessee 1
Caleb Ramsey and Zach Simpson supplied three hits apiece as Sterlington dispatched Dyersburg, Tenn. in Monday’s quarterfinals.
Sterlington went up 8-0 with six in the bottom of the first, one in the second and one in the third en route to the four-inning victory.
Koltyn Humber scattered four hits in the complete game victory.
Ramsey smashed a double and two singles, Simpson went 3-for-3, and Tyler Roark, Huber, Easton Bruscato and Drew Ferguson added base hits for the winners.
Tennessee received singles from Bryce Monley, Trey Tarkington, Brady Byars and Jake Reed.
Sterlington 9, Alabama 2
Zach Simpson’s two-run double sparked a seven-run fourth as Sterlington downed Wiregrass in Saturday’s second round matchup.
Trailing 2-1, Sterlington tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second before breaking it open in the fourth.
Drew Ferguson struck out nine without issuing a walk in the four-hit complete game triumph.
Simpson doubled and singled for Sterlington, with base hits by Caleb Ramsey, Tyler Roark, Koltyn Huber, Kaden Graham, Ferguson and Travis Adams.
Win Brock bashed a solo home run in the second, and Bowden Lancaster, Matt Snell and Cam Dyer singled for Alabama.
Aiden Wright was charged with the loss for the Mudcats.
Sterlington 14, Jefferson 10
Ryan Stevenson pitched four innings of stellar relief as Sterlington stunned Jefferson Parish Friday night in the first round.
Leading 10-0, Jefferson appeared to have the game in hand after plating six in the bottom of the first and four in the fourth.
Sterlington began to make its move in the fifth as Koltyn Huber’s RBI triple highlighted a five-run outburst.
On to the sixth, Sterlington parlayed Ryan Stevenson’s RBI single and 10 walks into an eight spot and a 13-10 lead.
Stevenson, the fifth Sterlington pitcher, held Jefferson scoreless over the final three innings to earn the win.
Huber tripled and singled to spearhead Sterlington’s seven-hit attack. Stevenson had two singles, Ramsey singled and scored three runs, and Tyler Roark and Easton Bruscato delivered base hits.
Coleman Capici, Brock Bullinger, Giancarlo Arenciba, Daniel Schexnaider, Michael Austin, Shane Hirstius, Kerie Brodnax and David Halwig singled for Jefferson.
